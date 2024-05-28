Unlocking Success: A Deep Dive into Delivering Acute Care at Home, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Attendees will gain real-world insights that can help drive growth in their organizations from frontline, hands-on leaders. Post this

The expert speakers will also focus on the best practices and challenges of starting and growing a highly successful program from the perspective of multiple stakeholders within an organization. Attendees will gain real-world insights that can help drive growth in their organizations from frontline, hands-on leaders.

Register for this webinar to learn more about implementing, scaling and sustaining a successful acute care at home delivery program.

Join Ian McDaniel, Vice President, Customer Success, Biofourmis, for the live webinar on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking Success: A Deep Dive into Delivering Acute Care at Home.

