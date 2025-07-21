Unlocking the Dark Metaproteome: De Novo Protein Sequencing Reveals Hidden Microbial Proteins and Druggable Targets

"Conventional database searching is powerful, but leaves much of the acquired mass spec data untouched. De novo sequencing provides an effective way to unlock that hidden data. This work represents a significant leap in our ability to explore the unknown biology in complex microbial communities." Post this

To tackle this challenge, the research team developed uMetaP, a powerful integration timsTOF-based liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) technology and a de novo sequencing strategy, novoMP. The timsTOF platform leverages Parallel Accumulation Serial Fragmentation (PASEF), an innovative method that boosts both speed and sensitivity, particularly in complex samples such as microbiomes. NovoMP, powered by a custom-trained version of the Novor algorithm and trained on over 1.75 million high-quality peptide-spectrum matches, enabled a dramatic expansion in the identification of previously uncharacterized peptides, enhancing both taxonomic resolution and functional insight by up to 5,000-fold.

"Conventional database searching is powerful, but it leaves a vast amount of the acquired mass spectrometry data untouched, especially in complex microbiome samples," said Dr. Bin Ma, Chief Scientist and founder of Rapid Novor, Inc. "de novo sequencing provides an effective approach to unlock that hidden data. This work represents a significant leap in our ability to explore the unknown biology in complex microbial communities."

The study marks the first application of a de novo peptide sequencing algorithm fully optimized for PASEF data, and shows that de novo sequencing can complement and even surpass traditional database searches in certain contexts, particularly where reference sequences are missing or incomplete.

"Having a timsTOF trained version of Novor directly integrated into Bruker's ProteoScape is a game-changer. It brings the power of real-time de novo sequencing directly into our proteomics workflows, enabling us to uncover novel biology that would otherwise remain hidden. Combined with ProteoScape's seamless orchestration of acquisition, analysis, and interpretation, we're accelerating discoveries in ways that were simply not possible before." said Dr. Dennis Trede, Vice President, Software R&D, Life Science Mass Spectrometry, Bruker Daltonics GmbH & Co. KG.

This interdisciplinary collaboration demonstrates the power of combining next-generation hardware, machine learning, and custom algorithms to advance fundamental science and microbial research. Unlocking the dark metaproteome and gaining insight into interactions between the microbiome and the human gut could uncover novel drug targets and open new avenues for treating inflammatory intestinal diseases in humans.

The peer-reviewed paper is available in Nature Communications: Xian et al. Ultra- sensitive metaproteomics redefines the dark metaproteome uncovering host-microbiome interactions and drug targets in intestinal diseases.

