Unlocking the Future: Introducing BoostrIQ and Certification Program to Revolutionize Media Management

"BoostrIQ is a total game changer for an industry that has long suffered from complex, manually intensive, error-prone processes with too many spreadsheets." - David Christopher-Morris, Head of Product, Boostr Post this

According to David Christopher-Morris, Head of Product at Boostr, "BoostrIQ is a total game changer for an industry that has long suffered from complex, manually intensive, error-prone processes with too many spreadsheets. This is the beginning of eliminating the 'how is this still happening' work that's plagued the industry for too long."

BoostrIQ delivers a powerful arsenal of features, including:

Contact Enrichment: BoostrIQ effortlessly gathers and maintains contact information from email signatures, so teams can reduce time spent on tedious data entry. Key details like phone numbers and job titles are seamlessly updated and shared across the organization's CRM.

A Look Ahead: The Future of Media Is Intelligent

BoostrIQ, which is slated for release in Q3 2024, is just the latest in the suite of Boostr's AI-powered offerings. Boostr is actively developing additional AI-powered tools to further empower media professionals.

Boostr also today announced the launch of Boostr University and a Certification program tailored for Boostr users. This certification enhances users' understanding of Boostr and maximizes their organization's investment. Certified admins gain marketability through accreditation from the industry's leading advertising management provider. Upcoming certifications include Boostr Analytics, Boostr Ad Ops, and Boostr Sales.

Katie Schuele, co-founder and CCO of Boostr, said, "We are thrilled to offer this level of education and training to our users. We have the best, brightest, and most forward-thinking clients in the industry. I am looking forward to what they can do when they have even deeper expertise on Boostr."

About Us

Boostr is the leading provider of advertising management platforms for publishers and media companies. Boostr's unified platform streamlines sales, finance, ad ops, and RevOps workflows, enabling businesses to close deals faster, automate tasks, and gain real-time financial transparency. For more information about Boostr, go to http://www.boostr.com.

Media Contact

Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies LLC, 2028415963, [email protected], https://www.boostr.com/

SOURCE Boostr