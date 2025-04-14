Unlocking the Future of Gene Editing: Key Concepts and Breakthroughs in CRISPR, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the core principles of CRISPR prime editing and its advantages over traditional gene-editing technologies. Attendees will gain insight into how critical tools and support can enhance the application of prime editing in various research domains. The featured speaker will discuss the technological advancements that enhance the accuracy and efficiency of prime editing, making it a superior method for precise DNA alterations.
TORONTO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This webinar will provide an overview of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) prime editing, a groundbreaking genome-editing technology that offers unprecedented accuracy and versatility in modifying genetic material.
The expert speaker will begin by exploring the basic principles behind prime editing, highlighting its potential for precise DNA alterations without introducing double-strand breaks. The second part of the webinar will focus on how the integration of prime editing into research and therapeutic applications can be supported, offering tailored tools, services and resources that enable seamless implementation.
This webinar will help attendees gain insights into the latest advancements in prime editing and how innovative solutions can help accelerate progress in this exciting field.
Join Juliana Campo Garcia, Field Application Scientist, GenScript Biotech, for the live webinar on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking the Future of Gene Editing: Key Concepts and Breakthroughs in CRISPR.
