Unlocking the Future of Gene Editing: Key Concepts and Breakthroughs in CRISPR, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The second part of the webinar will focus on how the integration of prime editing into research and therapeutic applications can be supported, offering tailored tools, services and resources that enable seamless implementation. Post this

This webinar will help attendees gain insights into the latest advancements in prime editing and how innovative solutions can help accelerate progress in this exciting field.

Register for this webinar today to understand the potential of CRISPR-based gene editing for research and therapeutic applications.

Join Juliana Campo Garcia, Field Application Scientist, GenScript Biotech, for the live webinar on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Unlocking the Future of Gene Editing: Key Concepts and Breakthroughs in CRISPR.

