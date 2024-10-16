Unlocking the Magic of Childhood: Vogel Helps Parents Navigate Early Education

The segment delves into the importance of early learning, showcasing how these formative years shape a child's curiosity, social skills, and academic foundations. Post this

"Homelessness can take a profound toll on children and their families, but at Vogel, we are committed to creating a nurturing environment where healing and growth go hand in hand. We help families navigate early education while overcoming the barriers brought by trauma, so every child can thrive." -Karen Hughes (Vogel President/CEO)

The segment delves into the importance of early learning, showcasing how these formative years shape a child's curiosity, social skills, and academic foundations. Vogel experts share their insights on creating a nurturing environment that fosters a love for learning.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid doesn't just inform, it inspires. Parents will discover the joy of watching their child blossom in a stimulating environment filled with laughter, exploration, and discovery.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a captivating documentary series that explores a wide range of social and cultural issues. Hosted by the acclaimed actor, Dennis Quaid, the program uses personal stories and expert insights to shed light on topics that matter most.

About Vogel:

Since our inception in 1987, Vogel has served over 18,000 children. What began with just 15 children in a small alcove has grown into the comprehensive program offered today.

Our agency's highly skilled teachers, social workers, counselors, and therapists help children cope with the trauma of homelessness in Dallas and give parents the support they need to improve their families' lives.

Vogel Mission: Our mission is to help young children, and their families prevent & overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness and poverty.

Media Contact

Development Division, Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid, 561-244-7620, [email protected], www.viewpointproject.com

SOURCE Viewpoint with host Dennis Quaid