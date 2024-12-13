Unlocking the True Value of Experience: A Transformative Approach to Healthcare

New white paper from The Beryl Institute shares real-world case studies from institutions investing in improving the human experience in healthcare
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest paper from The Beryl Institute takes a deep dive into the evolving concept of experience-driven value in healthcare, offering community insights and actionable strategies to drive meaningful change. By positioning human experience at the heart of organizational culture and operations, the paper outlines a roadmap for achieving measurable improvements in consumer confidence, workforce engagement, patient outcomes, and community trust.
Through an integrated and compassionate lens, this paper emphasizes that healthcare's true value cannot be reduced to numbers but lies in its ability to touch lives and honor humanity. Drawing from real-world case studies and insights from our community, the paper identifies several critical opportunities for action. Community members contributing to this paper include:
- BJC HealthCare
- Episcopal Health Services
- Dartmouth Health
- ECU Health
- Mt. Sinai Health System
- NewYork-Presbyterian
"The real return on experience cannot be reduced to a simple equation because the humanity that healthcare impacts goes far beyond numbers, said Jason Wolf, President and CEO of The Beryl Institute. "Each person who seeks healthcare is a beautifully complex human being cared for by other human beings."
This paper challenges healthcare organizations to embrace a paradigm shift—one that redefines value by aligning compassion, equity, and operational excellence. By weaving these principles into the fabric of their operations, organizations can achieve tangible results: positive outcomes for patients, an engaged and resilient workforce, and financially viable systems. Healthcare leaders are invited to seize the opportunity to transform healthcare by prioritizing humanity at its core. The insights, strategies, and shared experiences serve as a guide for organizations committed to creating meaningful, sustainable impact.
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice committed to elevating the human experience in healthcare. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare, and the communities they serve. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.
Media Contact
Stacy Palmer, The Beryl Institute, 1.866.488.2379, [email protected], https://theberylinstitute.org
SOURCE The Beryl Institute
Share this article