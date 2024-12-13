Unlocking the True Value of Experience: A Transformative Approach to Healthcare

"Each person who seeks healthcare is a beautifully complex human being cared for by other human beings." Post this

BJC HealthCare

Episcopal Health Services

Dartmouth Health

ECU Health

Mt. Sinai Health System

NewYork-Presbyterian

"The real return on experience cannot be reduced to a simple equation because the humanity that healthcare impacts goes far beyond numbers, said Jason Wolf, President and CEO of The Beryl Institute. "Each person who seeks healthcare is a beautifully complex human being cared for by other human beings."

This paper challenges healthcare organizations to embrace a paradigm shift—one that redefines value by aligning compassion, equity, and operational excellence. By weaving these principles into the fabric of their operations, organizations can achieve tangible results: positive outcomes for patients, an engaged and resilient workforce, and financially viable systems. Healthcare leaders are invited to seize the opportunity to transform healthcare by prioritizing humanity at its core. The insights, strategies, and shared experiences serve as a guide for organizations committed to creating meaningful, sustainable impact.

The Beryl Institute is the global community of practice committed to elevating the human experience in healthcare. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, those who work in healthcare, and the communities they serve. We define patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care.

