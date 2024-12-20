Unlocking the US Wine Market: An 8-point manifesto for the Italian wine sector

The 8-point manifesto included recommendations to harness the identity and status of Italian wine and its wider cultural footprint, as well as recommendations in relation to sustainability and authenticity. Post this

The 8-point manifesto included recommendations to harness the identity and status of Italian wine and its wider cultural footprint, as well as recommendations in relation to sustainability and authenticity.

Commenting on the publication of the Manifesto, Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast said: "Events like the Vinitaly Roadshow are crucial for promoting the Italian wine and putting Italian producers in direct contact with buyers and distributers in key strategic markets. But it's also vital that something concrete emerges from these events that bring together some of the most influential players in the industry. That's the thinking behind this manifesto: to provide a concrete action plan for the Italian wine sector and how to approach the American market."

The full manifesto is available at https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/italian-wine-blog/unlocking-the-us-wine-market-italian-trade-agency-releases-an-8-point-manifesto-for-the-italian-wine-sector/.

About the Italian Wine Podcast: Cin Cin with Italian Wine People! launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the Italian wine world. The program uncovers the unique world of Italian wine in conversation with some of its key protagonists. Under the umbrella brand of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate, and entertain listeners with content for wine professionals and casual listeners alike. The only daily wine podcast in the world, content includes wine business, food & travel, diversity and inclusion, wine producers, science, and marketing and communication. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China), and on the official website. It now boasts over 2000 recorded episodes with a growing online following of nearly 7 million listens. Donations to the show are welcomed and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production, and publication costs. To advertise in the show, please request a prospectus and/or customized advertising plan from [email protected]. Cin Cin!

Media Contact

Italian Wine Podcast, Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, 045.8101447, [email protected], https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/

SOURCE The Italian Wine Podcast