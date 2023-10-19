Unlocking True Virtual Collaboration - Draw on Shared Screens During Live Video Meetings with RingPlan Meet

The ability to draw on others' screens as they present is a dream come true for supporting others with technical tasks. Instead of fumbling around trying to get them to click on something, you can just draw on their screen and direct them to exactly where they need to go. Such a great timesaver! Post this

This feature takes collaboration to new heights and highlights RingPlan as a serious competitor in the telecom marketplace.

Pinpoint Digital Collaboration

No longer are attendees limited to simply viewing and passively engaging while others share their screen.

RingPlan Meet more closely resembles in-person meetings by allowing attendees to offer pinpoint feedback on the screen itself. Attendees use a convenient drawing tool that appears in their meeting toolbox when anyone starts sharing.

Users can select from a variety of default colors or can use a color picker to select specific web colors to fit the conversation and pinpoint their response.

Notes drawn on the screen only last a moment as they slowly fade away, allowing the conversation to proceed with feedback seen and visually noted by everyone in the meeting.

Typical meetings allow users to point, draw, or annotate, RingPlan believes video meetings should do the same.

A History of Industry Firsts

This feature is another industry first for RingPlan and follows on the heels of previous 'first-innovations' such as the development of a call automation sidecar for automating repetitive phone tasks, simplifying them to the push of a single button.

Company Background

RingPlan is unlike other phone companies, a private organization led by a developer-owner who personally oversees product development himself.

Jacob Hansen has surely positioned himself as a growing leader in the VoIP tech space. He is already looking into the future with development plans mapped out for the next 18-months.

"The ability to draw on others' screens as they present is a dream come true for supporting others with technical tasks. Instead of fumbling around trying to get them to click on something, you can just draw on their screen and direct them to exactly where they need to go. Such a great timesaver!"—Jacob Hansen, President of RingPlan

A Special Invitation

Hansen is inviting businesses to join him in this journey. They can sign up to attend a demonstration of the platform which is offering a special offer to new customers.

