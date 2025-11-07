UNLTD Select and Rush Lacrosse Announce Merger, Expanding to 11 Teams in Just One Year

"This merger brings together two programs built on the same values — player development, teamwork, and family." Post this

"We're incredibly excited to welcome the Rush Lacrosse families, players, and coaches into the UNLTD Select family," said Rob Rimmer, Chief Brand Officer of Lacrosse Unlimited and Director of UNLTD Select. "Rush built a great foundation and culture, and together we're going to create even more opportunities for development, exposure, and community."

Brett Jeffares, Director of Rush Lacrosse, shared his excitement about the merger:

"Joining forces with UNLTD Select is the perfect marriage of two programs that share the same mindset and overall goal to make travel lacrosse an environment where kids can get better at the game, grow as people, and truly find a love for the sport."

While the teams will now compete under the UNLTD Select banner, all existing coaching staff and operations will remain the same, ensuring a seamless transition for players and families. This collaboration strengthens the club's footprint across Long Island and the tri-state area while maintaining the personalized, developmental approach that has defined both programs.

The merger also underscores UNLTD Select's rapid growth and commitment to building a complete lacrosse experience combining elite training, recruiting support, and character development with the nationwide reach.

About UNLTD Select

UNLTD Select is a premier travel lacrosse program powered by Lacrosse Unlimited. Built on a foundation of player development, teamwork, and community, UNLTD Select offers year-round training, competitive events, and leadership opportunities for athletes across multiple age groups

About Rush Lacrosse

Founded on Long Island, Rush Lacrosse has built a reputation for developing skilled, hard-working athletes and fostering a culture of competitiveness, discipline, and family. The program emphasizes fundamental skill development, teamwork, and personal growth creating an environment where players can thrive on and off the field. Rush Lacrosse's dedicated coaching staff and player-first philosophy have helped shape hundreds of young athletes into confident players and leaders.

For more information, visit: www.unltdselect.com

Follow us on Instagram: @unltdselect

Media Contact

Rob Rimmer, Chief Brand Officer, Lacrosse Unlimited / UNLTD Select, 1 (855) 522-6773, [email protected], https://www.lacrosseunlimited.com/

SOURCE Lacrosse Unlimited / UNLTD Select