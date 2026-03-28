UNLTD x Peanuts® Returns for Spring with New Lacrosse Collection

UNLTD announces the Spring release of its latest UNLTD x Peanuts® collaboration, marking the second installment and fourth overall drop of the fan-favorite partnership. Building on the success of its Black Friday 2025 launch, the new collection is centered around the Spring lacrosse season, with a strong focus on on-field equipment and performance-driven products. The release is highlighted by an exclusive partnership with ECD Lacrosse, featuring three limited-edition Carbon 4 shafts designed with iconic Peanuts characters. The collection also includes themed training balls and a Snoopy-inspired lacrosse dog toy, blending performance, creativity, and nostalgia. Combining the heritage of lacrosse with the timeless appeal of Peanuts, the Spring capsule offers a unique mix of style and function for players, fans, and families alike. Available in limited quantities, the collection continues to celebrate individuality and self-expression within the sport.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The gang is back for Spring.

We're excited to introduce the second installment, and fourth official release of the UNLTD x Peanuts® collaboration. After the overwhelming response to our Black Friday 2025 launch, we knew there was more to bring to life with the iconic white beagle and the rest of the crew.

This time, we centered the collection around the Spring lacrosse season, when the game is in full swing and the energy around lacrosse is at its peak. With that in mind, this release leans heavily into equipment, bringing licensed products directly into players' hands and onto the field.

At the forefront of the drop, we partnered with ECD Lacrosse to create three exclusive Carbon 4 shafts, each featuring bold, playful Snoopy graphics and Peanuts characters. These were an absolute blast to design, and ECD delivered at the highest level, from performance to detail to finish. Built for play, but destined to be collectibles, these are pieces you won't want to miss.

Beyond shafts, we've added a mix of fun, season ready accessories. Training balls, always a fan favorite, return with fresh Peanuts designs, and for what might be the most fun item in the collection, we're introducing a Snoopy lacrosse dog toy. Built with a squeaker inside the lax head, it's made to keep your pup just as active as you are.

Lacrosse has always been about creativity, community, and self-expression, and few brands embody that spirit quite like Peanuts. Generations have grown up with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, and the rest of the gang. Pair that with a sport rooted in tradition, passion, and family, and you get something that resonates far beyond the field.

For young players, it's fun and expressive.

For parents and coaches, it's nostalgic.

For the game itself, it's a reminder that lacrosse is meant to be enjoyed.

This collection continues to bring personality into performance, giving players a way to stand out, connect, and play with a little more creativity.

Available Now: Limited Quantities

The Unltd x Peanuts® Spring Capsule is a limited release. Once it's gone, it's gone.

Shop the full collection online and be part of one of our most loved collaborations, back for Spring and better than ever.

Media Contact

Matthew Farrell, Lacrosse Unlimited, 1 (877) 800-5850, [email protected], https://www.lacrosseunlimited.com/

SOURCE Lacrosse Unlimited