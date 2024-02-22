Unmasking Online Shadows: Corra Group's Upgraded Social Media Background Checks Helps Clients Protect Their Brand Reputation

"This offering helps organizations ensure the safety and integrity of their workplaces while decreasing employee turnover and protecting their brand reputation." Post this

This service allows for customization of filters to align with a company's unique industry and needs. It scours popular social media platforms and online communities such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and more to uncover any red flags, inappropriate content, or behavior that may pose a risk to a company's image or workplace environment. In addition to providing all user-generated web content, any media (e.g., newspaper articles, press releases, etc.) about the candidate or the candidate's professional history is reported.

This offering by Corra Group is especially useful when hiring executive candidates, other prospective corporate leaders, and individuals who represent an organization within the public arena. This comprehensive approach to background checks empowers organizations to mitigate potential risks associated with misconduct, workplace harassment, and potential impacts to company brand.

"By extending our screening capabilities to the digital realm, we aim to equip our clients with the insights they need to create a safer, more secure, and productive work environment," says Gustavson. "We do this while remaining focused on providing the best possible hiring experience for candidates."

The Social Media Background Screening service from Corra Group complements its existing suite of comprehensive employment screening services, including criminal background checks, education verification, employment verification, and motor vehicle records. With this additional layer of screening, organizations can confidently make the right hiring decisions and reduce the potential risks associated with unverified online activity.

Corra Group is a full-service background screening company that provides background checks and employment screening to clients throughout the United States and around the world. With over 20 years of experience, Corra Group's goal is to help clients make informed decisions and provide a first-class candidate experience during the hiring process. It is also one of the few companies that will answer the phone. To learn more, visit CorraGroup.com.

