Unmasking the Digital Underworld: Alcatraz East Crime Museum's New Updated Exhibit on Cybercrime

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We live in a time when technology has put access to information at our fingertips. We can access information from contacts down the block or worldwide within seconds. While some technology is good and helpful, there is a dark side to this that people need to be aware of so they can protect themselves. Alcatraz East Crime Museum is putting this dark side in the spotlight beginning March 21, 2025, when they unveil an updated version of the White Collar display focusing on cybercrimes.

"There are dangers in using technology, and this exhibit serves as a good reminder that, though many of us use technology every day, there are those who exploit technology for their own gain," said Ally Pennington, artifacts and programs manager at Alcatraz East Crime Museum. "Anyone can fall victim to cybercrime, and we hope this exhibit will help guests understand the risks of the online world."

According to the U.S. Department of State, criminals are increasingly shifting online, and in 2020 alone, $4 billion was lost to cybercrime in the U.S. There are numerous ways that cybercrime can occur, including email compromises, identity theft, ransomware, spoofing and phishing, online predators, and more. Criminals are trying to scam and take advantage of people online in any way they can.

The updated cybercrime display at Alcatraz East Crime Museum will put the topic front and center, helping people to learn about the dangers of technology and what they can do to help protect themselves. The exhibit will also feature the stories of two young men who were victims of cybercrimes. Conrad Roy III was found in his pick-up truck and suspected of suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning. Only three years later, his online girlfriend was charged with involuntary manslaughter for her role in pushing him to take his own life. The other story that will be on display is that of Jordan DeMay, who was a typical teen when he fell victim to what is referred to as a sextortion scam in 2022. The following year, two brothers from Nigeria were extradited to the U.S. and faced extortion charges that led to the teen taking his life hours after they had made contact with him on Instagram.

Sextortion is a form of child sexual exploitation in which cyber criminals deceive victims into thinking they are trading explicit images with a peer, then blackmail their victim into sending money or additional content with the threat of sharing the images online if they do not comply. The scams are designed to make an emotional plea to the person and get them to do things they would not typically do. The scammers try to get the person to take the bait and pay a ransom.

"Financial sextortion is the fastest growing crime amongst our children," said Jennifer Buta, the mother of one of the victims' stories being added to the display. "The greatest tool we have right now is education and awareness to combat this crime. I am grateful to the museum for including Jordan's story and creating a space that will spark conversations within families about sextortion."

Here are some ways that people can try and protect themselves online from cybercrimes, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations:

• Keep computer software updated and have a reputable anti-virus program.

• Be cautious when using public Wi-Fi networks, especially when purchasing, because the information may not be protected.

• Have a strong and unique password for every online account. Set up multi-factor authentication for the accounts if it is offered.

• Scrutinize emails and websites before responding to messages or clicking on links. Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited text messages or emails.

• Be cautious about what personal information is being shared online, including on social media accounts. It can provide criminals with much information, including details that may help them figure out passwords.

• Avoid sending payments to people you don't know or didn't reach out to do business with, especially if they require urgent action or make threats.

Alcatraz East is honored to have worked with Lynn St. Denis, the mother of Conrad Roy III, and Jennifer Buta, the mother of Jordan DeMay, to tell their son's stories in this exhibit. Both families have worked diligently to bring awareness to these cases and the need to protect others from falling victim to the same crimes. The exhibit will feature objects belonging to both Conrad and Jordan.

