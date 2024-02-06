Unmatched Service Excellence: Insurance Relief Wins Best of Staffing® Client and Talent 10-Year Diamond Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

Once again earning exceptional scores from our employers and associates, especially during a year with so much change, tells us we're successfully living Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most. Post this

Insurance Relief received a Net Promoter® Score from their clients that is more than double the industry's average in 2023.

95% of Insurance Relief's placed job candidates said they were very likely to recommend the company to a friend or colleague, nearly double the industry's average of 50%.

Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, customers of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"We're honored to win the 10-Year Diamond Award from ClearlyRated for a third consecutive year," said Kade Houston, Vice President of Insurance Relief. "Once again earning exceptional scores from our employers and associates, especially during a year with so much change, tells us we're successfully living Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' By working to understand the needs of job seekers and our clients, Insurance Relief is able to adapt our processes, technology, and employment and staffing solutions to deliver world-class service experiences—and great results—for the companies and candidates we serve."

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success—cheers to you all!"

About Insurance Relief

A division of PrideStaff, Insurance Relief specializes in recruiting top candidates for companies within the insurance industry. The parent company was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate offices in North America to serve thousands of clients. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, headquartered in Central California, all PrideStaff brands offer the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. For more information on Insurance Relief services, visit our website.

PrideStaff and Insurance Relief's shared Mission: Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more here.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

