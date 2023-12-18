Unparalleled Peptide Library Production: Automating High-throughput Peptide Synthesis and Purification, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Once hits are selected from the primary screen, the chemist's job truly begins. Post this

Automated parallel peptide synthesizers enable the preparation of hundreds to thousands of peptides simultaneously, further driving a peptide drug discovery campaign. However, solutions that address the onerous downstream and high-throughput workup requirements for those peptide libraries are limited.

A demand for changes to the traditional workflow to avoid significant productivity bottlenecks has begun. The featured speaker will present data demonstrating a disruptive approach to downstream handling of peptide libraries that replaces traditionally manual processes without compromising peptide integrity and product yield. All the while potentially improving purity before delivery to downstream biological assays. Join this webinar to gain insight into the uncompromising criteria and understand how those demands are addressed in this newly proposed peptide library workflow.

Join Elizabeth Denton, PhD, Senior Scientist, Biotage, for the live webinar on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

