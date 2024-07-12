Unplug Illinois Day Takes Place Saturday, July 13 with Activities Across State of Illinois

Unplug from electronics and plug into play, creativity, adventure and participate in 100 community activities in communities across Illinois.

ILLINOIS, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, July 13 is Unplug Illinois Day in Illinois. A statewide initiative of Illinois Park & Recreation Association (IPRA), Unplug Illinois encourages people to disconnect from their electronic devices and plug into play, creativity and adventure.

Park and recreation agencies and forest preserve and conservation districts across the state will host "unplugged" events for all ages and abilities. From Bartlett to Elgin, Glenview to Oak Park, Richton Park to Springfield, events (mostly free) will provide residents of Illinois an opportunity to play and enjoy such activities as camping, swimming, carnival games, walking, running, kayaking and so much more.

Learn about activities around the state here.

According to Suzi Wirtz, executive director of IPRA, Unplug Illinois helps people and communities by providing an outlet for people of all ages and abilities to improve physical, mental and emotional health. "Unplugging makes us feel better," she says. "It helps relieve stress and allows people to focus on being 'in the moment'. So much of our life today is dominated by screens, dedicating some time, even just one day, to unplugging helps you get away and enjoy parks and recreation."

Wirtz says the benefits of unplugging are well-documented. Articles and research can be accessed here.

Learn more about all the activities on July 13—and ways to unplug overall—at www.unplugillinois.org.

Media Contact

John Harris, Unplug IL, 1 708-227-5313, [email protected], https://www.unplugillinois.org/

SOURCE Unplug IL