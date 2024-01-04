Unprecedented Success For SPOTIO: Clinches 31 Awards In G2 Crowd's Latest Evaluation Of Sales Platforms

SPOTIO outpaced other field sales software leaders in G2 Crowd's Winter 2024 report to win 31 awards in the Field Sales, Sales Engagement, and Sales Performance Monitoring categories.
ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPOTIO, the cutting-edge field sales and sales engagement software leader, has achieved significant results in G2 Crowd's Winter 2024 awards, securing an impressive 31. This achievement is highlighted by their recognition for Best Results and Most Implementable in Sales Engagement platforms and Best Mid-Market Results and Customer Relationship Index for Field Sales.
These accolades underscore SPOTIO's commitment to excellence and innovation in empowering sales teams. As a platform, SPOTIO has consistently demonstrated its ability to enhance productivity and effectiveness in the field sales domain. This latest recognition from G2 Crowd, based on authentic customer feedback, further cements its position as a trailblazer in the industry.
Jenny Tsao, SPOTIO's new Head of Marketing, expresses her enthusiasm: "Being part of the SPOTIO team and witnessing our impact on meeting our customers' needs is truly exciting. The awards we've earned in this latest report validate our solutions through genuine customer experiences and affirms the hard work and dedication of the entire SPOTIO team. Our consistent performance over recent years is a testament to our unwavering focus. Looking ahead, I'm thrilled about the prospects of raising the bar even higher and continuing to innovate for the success of our customers."
The comprehensive list of awards won by SPOTIO in the G2 Crowd Winter 2024 report includes:
- Sales Engagement – Leader: Best Results and Most Implementable
- Field Sales – Leader: Best Mid-Market Results and Customer Relationship Index
- Additional 27 awards categorized by sector and functionality
For more details about SPOTIO and its award-winning sales engagement and field sales solutions, please visit the SPOTIO website.
About SPOTIO
SPOTIO is the premier field sales engagement platform designed specifically for field sales teams to increase pipeline growth, enhance productivity, and close more deals. SPOTIO centralizes field sales activities, offering organizations critical insights and visibility to drive revenue. Serving thousands of customers globally, SPOTIO is committed to propelling field sales teams to new heights. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, SPOTIO is a privately held company.
About G2 Crowd
G2 Crowd is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, guiding over 60 million users each year, including personnel from all FORTUNE 500 companies, in making informed software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. G2 Crowd collaborates with various software and services companies, aiding them in reputation building, software spending management, and business growth.
