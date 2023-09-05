Unraveling the Sacred Mystery of Life with Poetry from the Heart

Poet Cit Ananda's new book guides readers to discover their divinity within their humanity

KETCHUM, Idaho, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For poet Cit Ananda, true wisdom resides in the silence within us all. With her recently published book, "When Silence Speaks: Messages from the Heart," she invites readers to open their hearts and dive more deeply into their inner landscape, to embrace, and be embraced by, the divinity within their very essence.

"This book was an unexpected gift," Cit Ananda said. "It was not planned or dreamed into being. It was offered, arriving at unexpected times, as a flood of inspiration pouring itself onto the page."

"When Silence Speaks" is divided into element-based sections: earth, water, fire, air, and ether. Contemplation prompts are designed to help readers create a meditative and more spiritually enriching experience as they explore these words of light and love.

"The poems touch upon many universal themes and point to the inherent beauty of being alive, being human, and being on this beautiful, elegant and intelligent planet in this divinely inspired cosmos," Cit Ananda said. "They ask us to honor the wisdom of the coordinated perfection of life and to surrender to the Divine Intelligence that guides and provides a perfect path for all of us."

Cit Ananda's poems are intended to serve as soul medicine to help readers attune to the wisdom within their own hearts and all around them, and to feel a sacred replenishment that nourishes their aliveness. She hopes that her words radiate love and peace and guides readers to the divine truths their hearts have always been whispering.

About the author

Cit Ananda's poetry points to the unspeakable majesty of life and is caught on the winds of the universe. She holds a Doctor of Divinity in yogic philosophy and lives with her husband, two children, a fox-red lab, a rescue cat, and a calico bunny in Idaho. Her work has been published in "Mountain Path," Tiferet Journal," "Amethyst Review," "Soul-Lit," "Offerings: A Spiritual Poetry Anthology," and "El Portal." Learn more at http://www.beingcitananda.com.

