Unsafe Use of Popular Holiday Gifts Could Lead To Hearing Loss in Adolescents

ASHA Offers Safe Listening Guidance for Families

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you're shopping for a tween or teen this holiday season, chances are they have at least one item on their wish list that could cause hearing loss if used inappropriately. However, according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), hearing damage is easily preventable by taking some simple precautionary steps.

"Our hearing is something that's easy to take for granted—until there's an issue," says Donna Fisher Smiley, PhD, CCC-A, ASHA's chief staff officer for audiology. "Unfortunately, many young adults could be at risk of developing permanent hearing loss due to regular, unsafe habits like spending too much time in noisy environments and listening to their earbuds or headphones at loud volumes."

She continues: "Noise-induced hearing loss is completely preventable, but once it occurs, it's irreversible. This is why raising awareness about hearing protection—along with instilling an appreciation for good hearing—is so important, starting at a young age."

An Overlooked Problem

Hearing loss is on the rise in adolescents, mostly because of exposure to loud noise. Already, one in every six to eight middle- and high-school students has measurable hearing loss that is likely noise induced.

Additionally, the World Health Organization states that more than 1 billion young adults are at risk of developing hearing loss from unsafe listening habits.

Left unaddressed, hearing loss can contribute to academic, communication, and social difficulties—and can even affect future career success. Children are particularly susceptible to the negative consequences of undetected and/or unaddressed hearing loss because their auditory system isn't fully developed until late adolescence. Additionally, even a mild hearing loss can mean missing key information, instructions, and social cues while in school and at other settings—which can cause children to fall behind.

Loud Noise Dangers

People can listen to sounds at 70 decibels (dB) or lower for as long as they want without risking hearing damage. This is considered a safe listening level. A typical group conversation is around this volume.

In comparison, earbuds and concerts often reach 100 dB or more. The louder the noise, the less time it takes to damage hearing. At 100 dB, it would take 15 minutes or less to potentially cause hearing damage. ASHA urges people to never allow themselves to be exposed to that noise level without wearing hearing protection (e.g., earplugs or protective earmuffs).

Some of the most popular gifts for older children, such as those listed below, can expose them to dangerous volumes:

earbuds and headphones

gaming headsets and video game consoles

portable Bluetooth speakers

drum sets/musical instruments

power tools, hair dryers, and small appliances

tickets to concerts and sporting events

Tips for Hearing Protection

People can still enjoy these products and activities—without risking their hearing. ASHA recommends taking the following steps to protect your hearing:

Set volume limits on tech products. Many smartphones and tablets offer the ability to limit the volume output—on the devices themselves or on accessories (e.g., earbuds or headphones) that are paired with these devices. Look in the "Settings" area of your smartphone or tablet.

Look for noise-canceling products. Some earbuds and headphones offer noise-canceling capabilities. These features help drown out external noise that can compete with what you're trying to listen to—thus minimizing the need to crank the volume louder to hear.

Take listening breaks. Ideally, everyone should give their ears a rest every hour when using earbuds or headphones—or when spending time in a noisy space such as a concert venue or a stadium. This "listening break" doesn't need to be long—even a few minutes helps immensely.

Pay attention to noise alerts. Many smartphones and smart watches will warn you when you're in a noisy environment. If you get this alert, consider this your signal to step outside or walk away for a few minutes (and/or to insert earplugs, if you're not already using them).

Pay attention to your body. Ringing or pain in the ears are signs that you should leave an area or stop your activity immediately. If you continue to experience such symptoms or have difficulty hearing the day after a loud event, visit an audiologist for a hearing evaluation.

For more information on hearing loss or to find an audiologist near you, visit http://www.asha.org/public.

