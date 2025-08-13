Untap Your Sales Potential Ranks No. 797 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Helping sales professionals succeed in business and life isn't just our mission- it's the reason we've become the fastest-growing coaching company in the world." - Ian Koniak, CEO Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Untap Your Sales Potential

Untap Your Sales Potential helps technology sales professionals achieve elite performance by mastering their mindset, habits, and selling skills. Founded by world-renowned sales coach Ian Koniak, the company's programs have helped clients close career-defining deals, earn promotions, and in many cases, surpass $1 million in annual W-2 income. As one client shared, "Ian's coaching completely changed the trajectory of my sales career - I went from missing quota to closing the biggest deal in my company's history." To learn more, visit https://www.untapyoursalespotential.com/

