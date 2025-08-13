Untap Your Sales Potential Ranks No. 797 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 529% Percent, This Marks Untap Your Sales Potentials First Time on the List
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Untap Your Sales Potential ranked No. 797 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition makes Untap Your Sales Potential the fastest-growing coaching company in the world and the highest-ranked coaching company on this year's list. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
"Untap Your Sales Potential was founded on a simple truth: when sales professionals master their mindset, habits, and skills, they excel not only in sales, but in life. Over the past three years, we've helped hundreds of sellers achieve record-breaking results while improving their health, strengthening relationships, and finding greater balance. Being named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list affirms that a client-first approach drives sustained growth." - Ian Koniak, CEO
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."
About Untap Your Sales Potential
Untap Your Sales Potential helps technology sales professionals achieve elite performance by mastering their mindset, habits, and selling skills. Founded by world-renowned sales coach Ian Koniak, the company's programs have helped clients close career-defining deals, earn promotions, and in many cases, surpass $1 million in annual W-2 income. As one client shared, "Ian's coaching completely changed the trajectory of my sales career - I went from missing quota to closing the biggest deal in my company's history." To learn more, visit https://www.untapyoursalespotential.com/
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
