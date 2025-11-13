Untethered Labs Launches EU-Based GateKeeper Hub Cloud Service

"With our EU-based GateKeeper Hub, customers can meet these requirements while enjoying the same speed, security, and ease of use that GateKeeper is known for worldwide." Post this

Key benefits of the EU-based GateKeeper Hub include:

EU Data Residency & GDPR Compliance – All customer data is processed and stored in EU-based facilities, meeting stringent privacy and security requirements.

Dedicated Subdomains for Every Customer – Each organization is provisioned with its own secure subdomain to ensure complete separation of data and configuration.

High Availability & Disaster Recovery – Redundant systems and geo-redundant backups maintain uptime and protect critical authentication infrastructure.

Optimized Performance for European Users – Local hosting reduces network latency for faster authentication and improved user experience across the region.

On-Premise to Cloud Migration Option – EU-based customers currently using an on-premise version of the GateKeeper Hub can now migrate their data to the new EU cloud Hub. Interested organizations should contact Untethered Labs for details and assistance with the migration process.

"European organizations demand the highest levels of data protection and regulatory compliance," said Dr. Siddharth Potbhare, CEO of Untethered Labs. "With our EU-based GateKeeper Hub, customers can meet these requirements while enjoying the same speed, security, and ease of use that GateKeeper is known for worldwide."

The launch of the EU-based GateKeeper Hub marks a major milestone in Untethered Labs' global expansion, ensuring that GateKeeper customers in Europe can rely on a secure, regionally hosted platform that meets both operational needs and compliance obligations.

For more information about the EU-based GateKeeper Hub or to inquire about migrating from an on-premise Hub, visit https://gkaccess.com or contact [email protected].

About Untethered Labs, Inc.

Untethered Labs, Inc., headquartered in Greenbelt, Maryland, is the creator of GateKeeper®, a patented proximity-based authentication platform that streamlines secure access to computers, websites, and applications. GateKeeper eliminates the need for manual password entry by using wireless tokens, mobile devices, and advanced identity management tools to provide instant authentication and automatic locking. GateKeeper solutions are trusted by enterprises in healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, and government across the globe.

