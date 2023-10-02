UNTUCKit and DXL, the nation's leading Big + Tall Retailer for Men, Announce Collaborative Collection

"We are excited to give men yet another choice to create their own style and wear these sought-after, on-trend styles. We want every Big + Tall man to feel and look his best, and this collaboration speaks to that." Harvey Kanter, DXL's President and Chief Executive Officer Tweet this

"This collaboration with UNTUCKit is a true strategic alliance, and we've worked together designing new fits specifically for Big + Tall guys that they'll only be able to get at DXL," Kanter said. "We are excited to give men yet another choice to create their own style and wear these sought-after, on-trend styles. We want every Big + Tall man to feel and look his best, and this collaboration speaks to that."

Shirts at UNTUCKit.com are currently available in sizes from small to XXXL, in up to five different fits. The collaboration with DXL will further extend this sizing range from 2XL to 4XL regular fit, 1XL to 4XL tall fit, and 1XXL to 4XXL extra tall fit. The UNTUCKit, Fit By DXL shirts will be available only at DXL.com with select stores offering styles to try on for fit.

About UNTUCKit

Created in 2011 by founder Chris Riccobono and CEO Aaron Sanandres, UNTUCKit has given men a seamless way to look sharp and feel casual by creating shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. The brand has since expanded to offer fit combinations for all shapes and sizes, as well as new product categories like polos, tees, Henleys, pants, sweaters, jackets, and sport coats. It also offers a wide selection of shirts, dresses, and blazers for women. UNTUCKit is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience with more than 80 physical retail locations across the US, Canada, and the UK. For more information, visit https://UNTUCKit.com.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on

the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com

Media Contact

Shelly Mokas, DXL Big + Tall, 781-828-9300, [email protected], DXL.com

SOURCE DXL Big + Tall