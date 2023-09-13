Unveil the Colors of Fall and Experience Lehigh Valley's Autumn Splendor

Discover Lehigh Valley® invites travelers to explore the charming towns located throughout the region this fall season
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the Fall Travel Forecast released by Expedia®, Hotels.com® and Vrbo®, the increase in travel demand seen over the summer months is projected to continue and there's no better place to take in the beauty of the season than Lehigh Valley, PA. Discover Lehigh Valley® offers travelers opportunities to embrace the crisp autumn air and beautiful, vibrant foliage, tackle the scenic rolling hills and experience the fall festivities the area has to offer.
Whether you're shopping at markets for seasonal harvests, capturing memorable photos on a tour of Lehigh Valley, taking a scenic drive, hiking on one of the many fall foliage viewing locations throughout the region, or savoring fall flavors with a seasonal-inspired beverage, the options are limitless. Discover Lehigh Valley®, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and driving tourism to Lehigh and Northampton counties, invites travelers to pack up their boots, pull out their sweaters and button-up their flannels because fall is officially in full swing.
"As the leaves turn into bright golds, oranges and reds, there is no better place to experience the beauty of autumn than here in Lehigh Valley. It's the perfect post-summer getaway," said Alex Michaels, President & CEO for Discover Lehigh Valley. "From apple picking at Grim's Orchard and Family Farms, to exploring Hawk Mountain Sanctuary to see the raptors in their autumn migration, we have a variety of seasonal activities at every turn."
While the end of summer can often seem bittersweet, the fun is always nonstop when you're visiting Lehigh Valley! Check out Discover Lehigh Valley's favorite fall festivities below:
- What's that off in the distance? It's The Great Pumpkin Fest! Children will jump for joy when they enter the fall-tastic celebration including games, hayrides and spooky guests along the way.
- Chills will run down your spine at Dorney Park's annual Halloween Haunt. Enter a land full of hungry zombies and blood-thirsty vampires waiting for their next victim, are you brave enough?
- Candy apples, corn mazes, and hayrides, oh my! Travelers looking for the ultimate fall experience are in luck, the Fall Festival at Grim's Orchard & Family Farms is open for business starting September 9th through October 29th.
- Enjoy a crisp pint of beer, authentic German food, live entertainment, and activities for the kids at this year's Oktoberfest at SteelStacks. Even four legged friends can join in on the fun during the highly-anticipated dachshund parade and race. Watch weiner dogs waddle across the finish line while raising a glass to fall libations!
- Are you ready for chills and thrills this spooky season? The Spooky Lantern-Led Nazareth Walking Tour will give visitors full body chills! Those who are interested can purchase tickets for Friday or Saturday during the last three weekends in October.
- True terror and fright comes alive on the Historic Haunts Ghost Tour in Downtown Bethlehem. Tickets will be available for every Friday and Saturday night in October.
- Celtic Classic Highland Games & Festival is returning for another year of bagpipes and competition! During the weekend of September 22nd, listen to over 100 hours of free Celtic music while sipping a brew and learning an Irish jig.
- What better way to kick-off the fall season than with a visit to Historic Bethlehem Apple Days. Take a tour through the various barns, shop local drafters and play outdoor games like can jam, cornhole, ladderball and more!
- Breathe in the crisp autumn air while strolling along the Lehigh Valley's Historic Covered Bridges. Beautiful sights and sounds can be captured along the 50 mile tour that will leave visitors feeling refreshed and one with nature.
- Want to enjoy a 'grape' weekend in the Lehigh Valley? Prepare for the ultimate wine tasting experience during Lehigh Valley Wine Trail's Chambourcin weekend! Discover new blends of this American Viticultural Area and consider staying over at one of the area's many hotels and inns.
- The long-awaited foodie event of the season is finally on its way! Participants are encouraged to grab a pal and head to downtown Easton on November 4th and 5th for PA Bacon Fest! Named '5 Can't-Miss Bacon Festivals' by Parade.com, this is an annual event travelers won't want to miss!
For a full look at all things happening in Lehigh Valley, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and for more things to do, please follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.
