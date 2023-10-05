At Bedbible we found SheVibe.com's consistent dominance in affordability, demonstrates that consumers can enjoy a satisfying and cost-effective shopping experience while prioritizing their sexual wellness. Tweet this

In an era where discreet shopping for intimate products is on the rise, consumers have been eager to uncover the most budget-friendly options. To answer this demand, BedBible.com embarked on a rigorous examination of the online sex shop landscape, scrutinizing prices across the nine most prominent players in the industry. The study encompassed over 73,000 sex toy orders, drawing data from a diverse array of sex toy stores, and emerged as a testament to the platform's authority in the realm of sex toy reviews.

SheVibe.com Reigns Supreme

The resounding conclusion of BedBible.com's study is that SheVibe.com takes the crown as the cheapest online sex store in the United States. The analysis, conducted through four distinct methodologies, consistently positioned SheVibe.com as the top choice for cost-conscious consumers.

"We understand the importance of discretion and affordability when it comes to shopping for intimate products. Our in-depth analysis is a testament to our commitment to providing consumers with the most comprehensive and reliable information, empowering them to make informed choices," said a representative of the Bedbible Research Center.

Our 4 different approaches.

Unrivaled Price Leadership: SheVibe.com emerged as the cheapest option in a staggering 65% of the analyzed products, outperforming all other competitors. This was closely followed by Lovehoney.com, securing the lowest price tag for 40% of the products they stock. Average Price Deviation: SheVibe . com not only dominated in terms of the lowest prices but also boasted an impressive average product saving of $4.12 , setting it firmly at the forefront. Pinkcherry . com followed closely behind with an average saving of $3.42 . Shipping Saver: Lovehoney . com emerged as the unequivocal leader in shipping cost, with the most wallet-friendly standard shipping rate at just $6.99 . Moreover, Lovehoney . com extends the privilege of free shipping for orders exceeding $49 , the lowest threshold in the industry. The research also underscored the significance of shipping costs, with an average basket size of $73.6 for online sex shops. As 61% of orders fell below the $50 mark, free shipping policies played a pivotal role in determining the overall cost-effectiveness of these stores. Realistic Consumer Experience: To offer the most realistic perspective, BedBible . com conducted 13 random sex toy orders, randomizing products and comparing costs. SheVibe . com emerged as the undeniable winner, with an average order price almost $3 cheaper than its closest competitor, Lovehoney . com .

Note: Information in this press release is based on a study conducted by BedBible.com in October 2023. The study's findings are subject to change as market conditions evolve.

