Unveiling Bluewater Journey Maps™ for Docebo: Pioneering the Future of Learning Engagement Transform Learning Scenarios with Innovative and Tailored Journey Mapping

Bluewater Journey Maps™ seamlessly integrate with your existing Docebo LMS to deliver personalized, interactive training modules that elevate learner engagement and satisfaction. Experience the LMS features you've been seeking without the need to change your current LMS.

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plano, Texas September 18th, 2023 — Bluewater, an innovator in the field of corporate learning technologies, is delighted to announce an enhanced integration of its revolutionary Bluewater Journey Maps™ with Docebo, a market leader in Learning Management Systems (LMS).

The Bluewater application empowers organizations already using Docebo to effortlessly enhance their learning and development landscapes with the rich, unique features of Bluewater Journey Maps™—without the need to change their existing LMS.