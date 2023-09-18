Unveiling Bluewater Journey Maps™ for Docebo: Pioneering the Future of Learning Engagement Transform Learning Scenarios with Innovative and Tailored Journey Mapping

Bluewater Journey Maps™ seamlessly integrate with your existing Docebo LMS to deliver personalized, interactive training modules that elevate learner engagement and satisfaction. Experience the LMS features you've been seeking without the need to change your current LMS.
PLANO, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plano, Texas September 18th, 2023 — Bluewater, an innovator in the field of corporate learning technologies, is delighted to announce an enhanced integration of its revolutionary Bluewater Journey Maps™ with Docebo, a market leader in Learning Management Systems (LMS).
The Bluewater application empowers organizations already using Docebo to effortlessly enhance their learning and development landscapes with the rich, unique features of Bluewater Journey Maps™—without the need to change their existing LMS.
What This Offers to Organizations:
- Visual Learning Roadmaps: Generate visually stunning and intuitive learning pathways that inspire employees throughout their educational journey.
- Enhanced Learner Engagement: Bluewater Journey Maps™ are designed to adapt to learning preferences, fostering higher levels of engagement and leading to better learning outcomes.
- Effortless Implementation: The plug-and-play nature of this integration means organizations can swiftly activate Bluewater Journey Maps™ while retaining the trusted interface of Docebo.
"The enhanced capabilities of Bluewater Journey Maps™ are a testament to our ongoing mission to revolutionize corporate training," said Chris Bond, CEO of Bluewater. "Through this advanced integration with Docebo, we're setting new benchmarks for delivering accessible, high-quality learning experiences that make a real impact in professional environments."
About Bluewater:
Bluewater leads the way in corporate learning solutions, offering dynamic, user-centric tools that aim to transform the face of corporate training and development. Bluewater Journey Maps™ is at the forefront of this evolution, reimagining how employees engage with educational content.
