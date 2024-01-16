Unveiling Celerate: Redefining Digital Solutions through Strategic Merger

Enforme and Wood Street merger creates Celerate, a digital strategy, web design and custom software development company

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In January 2023, Enforme and Wood Street merged to form Celerate, a company focused on digital strategy, web design and custom software development. The company's mission is to transform the digital landscape, making technology more accessible, streamlining operations and fostering growth for their organizations.

Innovation lies at the heart of Celerate. The company combines Enforme's strategic approach to technology with Wood Street's creative excellence in web design, driving a team passionate about delivering exceptional digital experiences that exceed client expectations.

Carrie Delente, CEO of Celerate, expresses her enthusiasm about this key milestone, stating, "The creation of Celerate signifies a significant leap in our commitment to offering top-tier digital solutions. With the integration of the strengths of both founding companies, Celerate stands out as an organization exceptionally equipped to assist clients in excelling in the digital age."

Celerate introduces a comprehensive suite of services, anchored by its TEC (Trust, Empowerment & Communication) approach, which transcends conventional processes to forge true partnerships. This methodology is centered on building trust through transparency, empowering organizations with innovative tools and ensuring clear communication, guaranteeing a deep understanding of their clients' needs.

A centerpiece of Celerate's product offerings is GoSuite, an all-in-one software platform, meticulously designed to transform the operations of member-based organizations. GoSuite integrates various functionalities, including customer relationship, institution and content management, along with modules for learning, donations and meetings, all under one cohesive umbrella.

Furthermore, Celerate's services extend to encompass research & strategy through GoSuite Analytics, award-winning web design & development utilizing GoSuite WordPress and premier marketing & creative services, solidifying Celerate as the ultimate destination for innovative solutions.

As Celerate embarks on this new journey, the company is poised to redefine the standards in digital solutions and member engagement, promising a future filled with innovation and excellence.

About Celerate:

Celerate, a certified woman-owned business, was established from the strategic merger of Enforme and Wood Street. Specializing in digital strategy, web design and custom software development, this digital solutions firm is dedicated to turning client challenges into avenues for success. The company fosters a dynamic and balanced work environment where every idea is encouraged to thrive.

