Unveiling DFIRCON Miami 2024: Special Edition - Join the Premier Cybersecurity Community Event and Celebration of Excellence

The event kicks off on Saturday, November 16, with a unique FREE pre-event session designed to bring the DFIR community together. This special event starts the day before the courses kick-off, and you can not only learn from the experts but interact with them as well. The Community Learning Day will feature hands-on tutorials with open-source tools led by top cyber experts and authors of the tools. These sessions are not just about enhancing your investigative skills—they're about leveraging powerful, cost-effective tools that can save your organization thousands of dollars in investigations. Heather Barnhart, DFIR Curriculum Lead at SANS Institute, shared her excitement, stating, "This event is going to shake up our expectations of DFIR events. The chance to learn from the creators of Open-Source tools and complete hands-on labs before courses even begin will launch you in the right direction to approach your investigations. Attend this event and leave with the guidance you want, as you will have direct access to the authors of the tools you use and should be using for your examinations."

The event offers numerous benefits for attendees, including actionable cybersecurity training directly from the course authors. This setup ensures participants receive the most practical and actionable insights, enabling the immediate application of new knowledge in their workplaces. Certified teaching assistants will provide continuous support throughout each course, ensuring a thorough understanding and application of the material.

Participants will also have access to immersive virtual labs, where they can engage in hands-on practice within a secure virtual environment. Leadership talks and workshops led by industry leaders will focus on pivotal training topics critical in today's cybersecurity landscape. A highlight of this year's event is the new DFIR NetWars Tournament, where attendees can test their skills in a dynamic and engaging learning experience designed to enhance their DFIR capabilities. Participation in this tournament is free with class registration.

Event Chair Tarot (Taz) Wake expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "DFIRCON Miami is going to be one of the most exciting DFIR events this year. Not only do we have the chance to learn some incredible material and network with great forensicators, but this year, we also have an incredible collection of hands-on workshops run by the creators of the tools themselves! DFIRCON is filled, start to finish, with great material and gives you access to real-world experts."