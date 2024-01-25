Unveiling Excellence: Women Keynotes at the Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference

"Elena Gomez is one of the leading voices for CFOs in the innovation sector, with a track record of leading hyper-growth companies including Salesforce. Kate Jaspon has enjoyed a meteoric career path, having been the CFO of arguably the most iconic of Boston companies (Dunkin Brands)" Post this

Consistently praised for its in-depth coverage of key topics and a diverse lineup of speakers, our conference offers an immersive experience. Emphasizing a remarkable speaker lineup.

Jack McCullough Founder, The CFO Leadership Council had this to say about our remarkable keynotes "Elena Gomez is one of the leading voices for CFOs in the innovation sector, with a track record of leading hyper-growth companies including Salesforce, Visa and Charles Schwab. Among her first roles at Toast was to execute its successful IPO in 2021, and attendees will surely benefit from her leadership journey."

"Kate Jaspon has enjoyed a meteoric career path, having been the CFO of arguably the most iconic of Boston companies (Dunkin Brands) before executing its successful sale in 2020. She is now the CFO of Inspire Brands, where she oversees financial operations for several leading fast-food brands that combine to generate more than $30 billion in system sales."

Join us at the Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference for a unique opportunity to gain insights from these exceptional finance leaders, contributing to the advancement and diversity of financial leadership.

Spring 2024 CFO Leadership Conference | Boston, MA | June 4-6th, 2024

About the 2023 CFO Leadership Conference:

"I am struck by the amount of inspiring, competent, authentic individuals I met. From attendees to sponsors to keynote speakers, they were all top notch. And just like that my networking goals disappeared, my natural ability to converse appeared and I found my tribe."

- Holly Purcell, MBA, CPA Consulting CFO, LS Associates

"This is a premier CFO event. Learning from and networking with CFOs is valuable and unique. How many conferences allow you so much learning from peers?"

- Jean Zick, Partner, Juna Financial

"As always, a very well put together event, fantastic content for our times and to be able to network in person is tremendous. Congratulations The CFO Leadership Council"

-Peter Brau, CFO, The Center for Reimagining Learning

"We are so grateful for this opportunity to network with and learn from fellow CFOs."

-Ashwini Vasudeva, CFO Advisory/Consultant of Astute

About The CFO Leadership Council:

The CFO Leadership Council is a professional association whose mission is to empower senior financial executives to realize success in their careers. Driven "for CFOs, by CFOs," the company spirit fosters a collaborative and energetic community, which helps members build a professional network of peers, discuss critical issues both in-person and online and deliver pragmatic and tangible insights on business and leadership issues. Owned by Chief Executive Group, the close community includes multiple chapters across the US and Canada with 2,000+ members who actively drive the organization. www.cfolc.com

