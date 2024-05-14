Unveiling Presence: Naked in the Now Hits #1 Bestseller, Offering A Sensual Guide to Mindfulness

Naked in the Now hits #1, offers playful mindfulness guide

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marijke McCandless, author and mindfulness coach, is thrilled to announce the impending release of her latest book, Naked in the Now: Juicy Practices for Getting Present. With excitement reaching new heights, the book has soared to #1 bestseller status in the Happiness and Self-Help categories during its pre-release period.

Naked in the Now isn't just another self-help book; it's a transformative, playful guide to mindfulness and present-moment awareness. With its unique blend of sensuality and accessibility, it offers readers fresh practices to navigate life's challenges with authenticity. Through vulnerable stories and embodied exercises, McCandless guides readers on a journey of self-discovery, helping shed layers of conditioning that contribute to stress and disconnection.

The book has earned high praise, with Kirkus Reviews giving it a coveted "Get it!" verdict. The reviewer called the practices "refreshingly uncomplicated" yet "inviting" for improving self- and partner relationships.

McCandless' upcoming West Coast tour will allow readers to experience Naked in the Now's teachings firsthand through immersive events like writing workshops, wellness retreats, and book signings from Las Vegas to Bellingham, WA.

"Naked in the Now presents a sensual, accessible guide for cultivating a nourishing spiritual life...a manual brimming with insights to forge a deeper connection with your true essence," raves Ari Honarvar, author of A Girl Called Rumi.

Susie Moore, bestselling author, adds, "Marijke is a beautiful writer who helps you create a more intimate relationship with yourself."

Naked in the Now will be released on May 14, 2024, from O-Books. Visit https://marijkemccandless.com for more information and to request an interview, high-res images, a video trailer, and event details.

Publisher: O-Books

Pages: 304

ISBN-10: 1803415673

ISBN-13: 978-1803415673

About the Author:

Marijke McCandless is an award-winning author, mindfulness coach, and "playfulness instigator" dedicated to embodied presence. Her work has appeared in Thrive Global, Spirituality & Health and more. Naked in the Now explores the power of being fully present.

