Unveiling the 2024 Chevy Traverse: Your Guide to Power, Innovation, and Family Adventures Near Nashville

Crafted for family adventures, the Traverse accommodates up to 8 people without compromising on cargo space.

The 2024 Traverse ushers in a new era with its turbocharged 2.5L engine, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. Unleashing 328 maximum horsepower and 326 lb.-ft. of torque, this intelligent engine transforms every drive into an exhilarating experience.

-Family-Friendly Features: Seating and Cargo Harmony

Crafted for family adventures, the Traverse accommodates up to 8 people without compromising on cargo space. Offering a best-in-class 98 cubic feet of room, its spacious interior ensures comfort for everyone during long journeys.

-Revolutionary Infotainment Center

Step into a tech-savvy realm with the groundbreaking 17.7-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment center. Providing seamless access to navigation, music, and more, complemented by an 11-inch diagonal driver information center, the Traverse keeps you connected and entertained.

-Smart Sense Liftgate: A Hands-Free Convenience

Life is hectic, and the Traverse understands. Introducing the Smart Sense Liftgate—simply being near your Traverse is enough to open the liftgate. No more fumbling for keys or sensors when your hands are full.

-Traverse Z71: Conquer Off-Road Adventures

Embark on off-road escapades with the First-Ever Traverse Z71—an all-terrain SUV that seamlessly blends capability with comfort. Features like Suspension Dampers, Twin-Clutch AWD, and Z71-specific Terrain Mode redefine your family's exploration.

-Safety at Its Core: Advanced Features for Confidence

Safety is paramount in the 2024 Traverse. Equipped with Chevy Safety Assist, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Lane Keep Assist, IntelliBeam Auto High Beams, and Rear Park Assist, it prioritizes your security on the road.

-New Safety Frontiers for 2024

The 2024 Traverse introduces cutting-edge safety features, including Rear Pedestrian Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Side Bicyclist Alert, and Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking. Elevate your confidence on the road with these additional safety measures.

-Luxury and Convenience Redefined

Elevate your driving experience with features like 7-passenger or available 8-passenger seating, second-row Smart Slide® seating, roof rails, leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging, power liftgate, and available Super Cruise™ driver assistance technology. The Traverse isn't just about reaching your destination; it's about arriving in style and comfort.

