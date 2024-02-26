Unveiling the Future of Logistics: Havis to Exemplify Innovation and Efficiency at LogiMAT 2024

LogiMAT 2024 presents a pivotal opportunity for Havis to unveil our cutting-edge solutions that redefine mobility within warehouse applications. Our innovative mounting and docking solutions empower workers with the flexibility to move seamlessly throughout operations. Post this

Date: March 19-21, 2024

Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Booth #: 2A38

Havis at LogiMAT 2024: Booth Highlights

Step into the future of logistics, where innovation meets excellence. The integration of Havis solutions creates a mobile workforce within warehouses, where efficiency is amplified by the freedom of movement, enabling workers to navigate tasks and streamline operations swiftly.

Warehouse Solutions: Havis leads warehouse efficiency with a comprehensive range of mounting and docking solutions tailored for forklifts, workstations, work carts, and pallet jacks. Havis's rugged solutions empower warehouse workers with mobility, unlocking new levels of productivity and efficiency in every task.

Mounting Solutions: With a focus on durability, versatility, and ease of use, Havis's mounting solutions securely hold devices in place, even in the most rigorous environments. Havis mounting solutions enhance workplace safety and boost productivity by providing easy access to necessary tools and information.

Docking Solutions: Havis's docking stations offer seamless integration, reliability, and uninterrupted connectivity in warehouse applications. These rugged docking solutions ensure a secure connection while warehouse workers are on the move in demanding operational environments.

"LogiMAT 2024 presents a pivotal opportunity for Havis to unveil our cutting-edge solutions that redefine mobility within warehouse applications. Our innovative mounting and docking solutions empower workers with the flexibility to move seamlessly throughout operations, driving unprecedented levels of productivity and efficiency. We look forward to demonstrating how Havis not only enhances connectivity but also transforms warehouses into dynamic, agile environments where every task is optimized for success," says Dennis Mos, Havis Director of International Sales.

LogiMAT 2024: What to Expect

Cutting-Edge Technologies: Explore the latest advancements in automation to revolutionize every aspect of the logistics chain.

Innovative Solutions: Discover game-changing software platforms, warehouse management systems, and supply chain optimization tools designed to drive efficiency and productivity.

Expert Insights: Gain invaluable knowledge from industry experts through insightful seminars, workshops, and panel discussions covering the latest trends and best practices in logistics.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers, partners, and potential collaborators from around the globe, forging new alliances and uncovering opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Take advantage of this revolutionary event! For more information about Havis, Inc., please visit https://www.havis.com/about-havis/our-products/warehouse-distribution/

Media Contact

Sara Meyer, Havis, Inc., 1.800.524.9900, [email protected], www.havis.com

SOURCE Havis, Inc.