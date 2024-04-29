Unveiling the Hidden Threat: Mycotoxin Testing for Safeguarding Food Products, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Sample matrices containing fats, carbohydrates and proteins can influence the extraction, detection and quantification of mycotoxins. Post this

Food processing can lead to a reduction of contaminants. However, it is often not clear whether the reduction of mycotoxins also results in the mitigation of the toxicological impact. This is often due to the reason that the formed degradation products are not characterized and data on their toxicity is scarce. From the perspective of an analytical chemist, the elucidation of the fate of a contaminant in a complex food matrix is extremely challenging. Sample matrices containing fats, carbohydrates and proteins can influence the extraction, detection and quantification of mycotoxins.

This webinar will delve into the importance of mycotoxin testing and how advanced techniques like high-performance liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (HPLC-MS) are used for their detection and quantification. The featured speaker will explore the impact of food sample matrix on the results. They will cover different types of mycotoxins and their potential hazards, common food commodities prone to mycotoxin contamination and how matrix effects and processing can influence results and mitigation strategies.

They will also explore the effect of climate change on mycotoxin accumulation on certain crops and discuss various regulatory guidelines (FDA, EU and WHO), established advisory levels and code of practice for the prevention and reduction of mycotoxin contamination.

