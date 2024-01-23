Unveiling Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre: Salt Lake City's Premier Venue Gets a New Name

Utah First Credit Union is now the name-in-title sponsor of an iconic outdoor venue in Salt Lake City, UT, formerly USANA Amphitheatre

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utah First Credit Union is now the name-in-title sponsor of an iconic outdoor venue in Salt Lake City, UT, formerly USANA Amphitheatre. Now operating as Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, this beloved outdoor venue in the West Valley is a favorite of local music fans and a community pillar, bringing unforgettable live music experiences to hundreds of thousands of fans every year.

"I'm thrilled about this collaboration. Part of our mission at Utah First Credit Union is to be significant in the lives of our members and the broader community. The Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre is our way of showing up for the community in a big way to provide a place where people can come together to relax and build lasting memories," said Darin B. Moody, CEO, Utah First Credit Union. "We're looking to foster a sense of togetherness and contribute to the spirit that makes our community so special, and we're proud to play a role in creating a space for improvement, connection, and enjoyment of the moments that matter most."

"With a legacy spanning more than 20 years, this venue continues to be a vital hub for live music fans in Utah," said Andy Peikon, Live Nation's Senior Vice President and Head of Venue Sales. "Music brings people together, and this partnership with Utah First will allow us to deepen our roots within the community, promising to bring local music fans more live music experiences they'll never forget."

In recent years, the amphitheatre has hosted a diverse lineup of superstars, including Metallica, Morgan Wallen, The Police, Post Malone, Imagine Dragons, and Drake, among many others. Major shows have already been announced for the 2024 concert season at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, featuring performances by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sarah McLachlan, Third Eye Blind, Styx & Foreigner, New Kids on the Block, Noah Kahan, Hootie & The Blowfish, Niall Horan, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Alanis Morissette, Tyler Childers, Hozier, Creed, Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson.

To stay informed about concert announcements and events, follow the venue on all social platforms at @UtahFirstAMP.

About Utah First Credit Union:

Utah First Credit Union is a trusted member-owned financial institution committed to saying "yes" to judgment-free banking experiences. Since 1935, they've operated on a mission to be significant in the lives of the community and empower people on their financial journeys. Utah First prides itself on its boutique banking experience with creative, personalized loan solutions. Their banking solutions include everything from Personal Checking to competitive auto loans, mortgages, and more for all credit types. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the institution serves tens of thousands of members across Utah and nationwide. Learn more at utahfirst.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit http://www.livenationentertainment.com.

Media Contact

Live Nation Entertainment, Live Nation, 813-610-6364, [email protected]

SOURCE Live Nation