Unveiling WITNESS UNDERGROUND: Documentary of Faith, Loss, & Rock n' Roll

"Witness Underground is jarring, heartbreaking, infuriating, artfully made, and most important. Film Score 8/10." —FilmThreat. Part endearing rockumentary, part liberation journey, and winner of 'Best Documentary Feature' at GenreBlast Film Festival, Witness Underground gracefully weaves together archival footage, live performances, and an expansive original soundtrack, to tell the story of losing faith and family to an extreme belief system, while illuminating an underground art scene that flourished in the 1990's, until one member went too far.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An 'Official Selection' at nine film festivals, including Sound Unseen Film + Music Festival, Portland, Wisconsin, & New Haven Documentary Film Festival, the film focuses on five key participants of a small record label, Nuclear Gopher, the catalyst for the undiscovered music scene in Minnesota. Director, Scott Homan, informed by his own lived experiences with the Jehovah's Witnesses, deftly handles the multiple shifts in tone, interwoven lives, and traumatic moments with dignity and respect. "Heartfelt documentary… with very charming energy" —The Movie Database