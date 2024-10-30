Unwrap the joy of holiday grilling with Nexgrill's 2024 gift guide

Whether it's a compact griddle for an on-the-go feast or a fully equipped pizza oven for backyard get-togethers, these selections are crafted to inspire delicious moments and lasting memories. Post this

"Our gift guide highlights products that cater to everyone's outdoor culinary passions," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing. "Whether it's a compact griddle for an on-the-go feast or a fully equipped pizza oven for backyard get-togethers, these selections are crafted to inspire delicious moments and lasting memories."

Explore Nexgrill's 2024 Holiday Gift Guide:

Ora 12 Propane Gas Pizza Oven + Premium 5-Piece Pizza Kit

For the Pizza Perfectionist

Transform holiday celebrations into unforgettable experiences with the Ora Pizza Oven. Perfectly sized to bake up to a 12-inch pizza, with a generous 14,000 Btu of cooking power, the oven reaches up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit in just 20 minutes. Paired with the Premium 5-Piece Pizza Accessory Kit, the Ora enables restaurant-quality pizza making with unmatched ease.

Key Features:

Built-in smoke chamber infuses food with rich, smokey flavors.

Compatible with both 20-pound and 1-pound propane tanks for flexibility and easy portability.

Durable cast aluminum construction to withstand rigors of travel and high heat, for long-lasting performance.

Daytona 1-Burner Gas Griddle + Griddle Accessory Kits

For the Campfire Cook

The Daytona 1-Burner Griddle offers a sleek and lightweight design, paired with a spacious cooking surface, making it an ideal gift for any adventurer. Effortlessly transport the griddle from the campsite to the beach, for meals prepared to perfection in any setting. Elevate the griddle experience with a thoughtfully curated accessory kit, each crafted to boost convenience and versatility, including the 7-Piece Griddle Starter Pack, 4-Piece Smash Burger Kit or 12-Piece Griddle Cleaning Kit.

Key Features:

Durable steel griddle top offers ample space to prepare multiple items simultaneously, with ease.

Heavy-duty lid shields cooking surface when not in use.

Easy-to-clean rear grease cup, equipped with disposable liner for hassle-free maintenance after each use.

Fortress 2-Burner Cast Aluminum Gas Grill

For the Tailgate Tastemaker

Built for performance and convenience, the Fortress 2-Burner Tabletop Gas Grill is the perfect portable grilling companion, available exclusively with Amazon. Compact yet powerful, it provides 263 square inches of cooking space, making it ideal for tailgaters, campers, or outdoor cooking enthusiasts.

Key Features:

High-performance porcelain-coated cast iron cooking grates to ensure superior heat retention.

Two 304-grade stainless steel burners providing a total of 14,000 Btu, delivering consistent grilling results.

Durable, corrosion-resistant cast aluminum, built to withstand any adventure.

Megamaster 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill

For the Balcony BBQ Boss

Perfectly crafted for apartment dwellers and homeowners with limited space, the Megamaster 2-Burner Propane Gas Grill delivers impressive grilling power on a compact, 376 square inch cooking space. Grill masters no longer have to sacrifice power and performance, even in smaller outdoor areas.

Key Features:

Two independent stainless-steel burners supply 18,000 Btu of total flame-roasting power, with a simple push-and-turn ignition knob.

376 square inches of cooking spaces, ideal for individuals, couples, or small families.

Two heavy-duty wheels for mobility to free up patio space after use.

For more information about Nexgrill and its entire catalog of grills, smart grills, griddles and smokers, please visit https://nexgrill.com/.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's Invited™. For over 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.

