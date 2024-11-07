Unwrap the Ultimate Cyber Challenge: SANS Institute Announces 2024 Holiday Hack Challenge: "Snow-maggedon"

"This year's storyline is packed with surprises, and we can't wait to see how players navigate the elf rivalry," said Skoudis with a grin. "Nothing says holiday spirit like a ransomware-laden snowball fight, right?" Post this

● Ransomware Reverse Engineering

● Hardware Hacking

● Web App Hacking with MQTT and Video Feed Manipulation

● Threat Hunting with KQL

● Mobile App Penetration Testing

…and more!

Ed Skoudis, founder of the Holiday Hack Challenge and President of the SANS Technology Institute, shared his excitement:

"The Holiday Hack Challenge is our gift to the cybersecurity community. It's a way to make learning fun during the holiday season while providing opportunities to solve real-world security problems for all skill levels, especially those who are brand new to cybersecurity. Each year, we're amazed at the creativity and skill of our players. We design these challenges to be accessible, so even beginners can dive in while also giving seasoned pros something to sink their teeth into."

This year's storyline takes place at the North Pole, where a looming competition between elves threatens to derail Santa's gift-giving mission. Santa's gone missing, and two factions of elves are at odds. It's up to participants to untangle the chaos, reverse ransomware, and prevent a full-scale snowball Armageddon. Because, let's face it, nobody wants a holiday season ruined by snowball drones, an onslaught of attacks against the Naughty-Nice List, or elves unleashing PowerShell scripts.

"This year's storyline is packed with surprises, and we can't wait to see how players navigate the elf rivalry," said Skoudis with a grin. "Nothing says holiday spirit like a ransomware-laden snowball fight, right?"

Why Should You Participate?

Anyone interested in cybersecurity—whether a student, professional, or hobbyist—should not miss this event. The Holiday Hack Challenge offers a unique, high-quality, hands-on learning opportunity that is free and available globally. Participants can practice essential cyber skills, build community engagement, and compete for exciting prizes such as:

● A SANS OnDemand course

● A NetWars Continuous cyber range subscription

● Exclusive SANS swag

The event also offers a chance to connect with the SANS community and other cybersecurity enthusiasts. In the spirit of the holidays, it's about having fun while making the world safer from cyber threats.

"The Holiday Hack Challenge fosters not just learning but camaraderie," said Skoudis. "Over the years, we've seen friendships, job opportunities, and even career changes come out of it. It's a time for the cyber community to come together and sharpen their skills in a festive and fun environment."

Event Timeline:

● November 7: Prologue launch with mini-games and challenges

● November 11: Act 1 launch with 3-4 challenges

● November 18: Act 2 launch with 3-4 more challenges

● December 2: Act 3 launch with 3-4 final challenges and the dramatic conclusion

Participants can register today at Holiday Hack Challenge 2024 to receive notifications as new challenges are released.

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE SANS Institute