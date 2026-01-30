UOB Kay Hian Expands Managed Account Capabilities Through Strategic Collaboration with inCadense

Through this collaboration, UOB Kay Hian will leverage inCadense's International Turnkey Asset Management Platform (iTAMP℠). Post this

As part of the initiative, UOB Kay Hian's portfolio and advisory teams will have access to tools that support portfolio design, implementation and ongoing management within a managed-account structure. This includes the ability to implement investment strategies across asset classes and currencies, supported by structured portfolio oversight and reporting processes. The collaboration brings together UOB Kay Hian's wealth management expertise with inCadense's managed-account technology and implementation capabilities to support the scalable delivery of managed account solutions.

"UOB Kay Hian has a long-standing commitment to evolving our wealth platform in line with the changing needs of our clients," said Ms. Oh Whee Mian, Senior Executive Director at UOB Kay Hian. "This collaboration supports our broader strategy to enhance how we design, implement and govern managed account solutions, by pairing disciplined investment processes with technology that improves operational efficiency and oversight."

"UOB Kay Hian is a highly respected institution with deep client relationships across Asia," said Anthony J. Harper, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of inCadense. "We are pleased to support their managed-account initiatives by providing technology and implementation capabilities that enable scalable portfolio delivery within a structured, institutionally oriented framework."

The platform will initially support global equity, fixed income and ETF-based strategies delivered through SMA and unified managed account (UMA) formats. Over time, the collaboration may support a broader range of global investment strategies, subject to regulatory requirements and internal approvals, as UOB Kay Hian continues to evolve its managed account offering in line with client needs and market developments.

About inCadense

inCadense provides technology and services that support asset and wealth managers in designing and delivering managed-account solutions for international investors. Its digital iTAMP℠ platform supports the implementation of SMAs, UMAs and model portfolios through an integrated architecture. Its affiliate, iH2 Advisors & Company, supports portfolio implementation and overlay services. Through open architecture and connectivity across custodians, asset classes and jurisdictions, inCadense enables managers to support managed-account solutions efficiently and at scale.

About UOB Kay Hian

UOB Kay Hian is a leading brokerage and wealth management firm headquartered in Singapore. For over 100 years, the firm has built trust with individuals, enterprises and institutions across its markets.

With around 80 branches and a global team of more than 3,200 professionals, UOB Kay Hian offers a wide range of investment solutions across multiple markets. Its wealth management advisory and corporate financing capabilities are supported by deep Asia-Pacific expertise. Guided by values of integrity, enterprise, unity and commitment, UOB Kay Hian is serious about investing and building more secure financial futures.

