UofL Hospital Marks 200 Years of Patient Care - Serving the underserved, Kentucky, and Southern Indiana since 1823

"UofL Hospital transformed heath care in Louisville, the state and the region," said Tom Miller, UofL Health CEO. "We honor those who founded this hospital to care for all, and we celebrate all those who followed, including the more than 13,000 who proudly continue the mission today."

The first patients were admitted in 1823, then known as Louisville Marine Hospital, at the corner of Preston and Chestnut Streets, just a few blocks from the current hospital location. The original mission was to care for ill and injured riverboat crew members abandoned at Louisville's busy wharf. Patients were often immigrants with a wide variety of backgrounds, ethnicities and countries of origin. Hospital care was extended to include others that could not be treated in their homes, which was common practice at the time.

"200 years in the heart of Louisville's downtown community represents generations of families from every neighborhood impacted by UofL Hospital," said Ken Marshall, UofL Health Chief Operating Officer. "I've been honored to witness the last 28 years. I've seen innovative medicine result in medical miracles. But, even more importantly, I've seen the passion our nurses, physicians and allied health workers bring to their patients every day."

Today, UofL Hospital is the region's only Level I Trauma Center for adults, additionally recognized for stroke, burn, cancer care and nursing excellence. The hospital is part of Kentucky's largest academic health system with eight hospitals, four medical centers, Brown Cancer Center, Eye Institute, nearly 200 physician practice locations and more than 1,000 providers.

"Health care is a human right, and for 200 years, UofL Hospital has been making sure our people have access to the best care possible," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "They've been there for folks in Louisville and across the commonwealth, providing world-class trauma care, cutting-edge research and helping us get through a once-in-a-century global pandemic. They've provided lifesaving care for heroes like Officer Nick Wilt, who ran toward danger to save lives. Congratulations to all the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff at UofL Health on this incredible milestone."

"Louisville's growth into one of the top thirty cities in America is due in large part to the success of our healthcare system, and that includes the incredible work that happens at UofL Hospital every day," said Mayor Greenberg. "We are grateful for the lifesaving care, the community partnerships, and the overall excellence that has come from UofL Hospital and its team for the past 200 years."

Among its most significant contributions to medical history, is the nation's birthplace for trauma care. In 1911 the hospital, then known as Louisville City Hospital, formed an accident service, specifically to care for patients with injuries and fractures. It was the first of its kind in the nation and contributed to the present-day success of emergency departments and trauma centers across the country.

"For decades, UofL Hospital has served as an excellent training ground for aspiring doctors, nurses and allied health professionals enrolled at the University of Louisville," said UofL President Kim Schatzel. "Here, our residents and students have become well-versed in the kind of compassionate care for which UofL Hospital has been known for generations throughout the region. All of us at UofL join in the salute to University Hospital as it marks 200 years of tremendous care and treatment, life-saving research and an unwavering presence in downtown Louisville."

"The trauma team at UofL Hospital is saving lives today that would have been unthinkable by our predecessors," said Jason Smith, M.D., Ph.D., UofL Health Chief Medical Officer. "But we stand on the shoulders of those visionary leaders who first assembled the expertise to treat emergency cases and the made a commitment to provide every patient with the very best in care."

As the mission continued to grow, so did the need for more beds. By 1914, the new hospital was ready with a state-of-the-art emergency room and more than 400 beds. It also included 44 bassinets, of which Louisville's own Muhammad Ali was undoubtedly the most famous occupant, born at Louisville General Hospital in 1942. The latest hospital name change came around the same time when the hospital extended its primary patient area beyond the city limits, to include all of Jefferson County.

To better reflect and serve its patient population, the hospital staff experienced milestone growth in the 1950s. Drs. Orville Ballard and Grace James joined the medical staff as the first Black physicians and Flora Ponder started as one of the first Black registered nursing students.

"Elevating the importance of diversity, for both creating an inclusive team and improving patient care, began decades ago," said Shari Kretzschmer, UofL Health Chief Nursing Officer. "It is one of the many reasons UofL Hospital is now recognized among the top 10% of hospitals across the country to achieve Magnet® status for nursing excellence."

The current hospital, opened in 1983, is currently undergoing a $182 million expansion to increase the hospital's operating capacity and facilitate a phased modernization to include all private beds. When complete, UofL Hospital will offer all private rooms, expand the operating room capacity and add a 24-bed observation unit. The first phases of the project are expected to open in early 2025.

UofL Hospital anchors the east side of UofL Health's downtown Academic Medical Center and a partner in the Louisville Medical & Education District (LOUMED). More than 1.5 million patients rely on UofL Health for medical care, with patients from each of Kentucky's 120 counties and southern Indiana.

UofL Hospital: 1823 – 2023, A Condensed History

Louisville Marine Hospital, at the corner of Preston and Chestnut Streets, admitted its first patients in 1823 with 50 beds and a mission to care for indigent patients. While home care was more common at the time, a hospital was needed to care for riverboat crew members often abandoned when they became ill or injured along their river journey. They had no home, no family and no options for health care. The patients were often immigrants with a wide variety of backgrounds, ethnicities and countries of origin.

NOTE: The Louisville Marine Hospital (a.k.a. Louisville City Hospital) is not the U.S. Marine Hospital, which opened in Louisville's Portland neighborhood in the 1850s.

Over the next century, the hospital became a cornerstone in the development of medical care and training across the Commonwealth.

1837 – Hospital physicians formed the first faculty of the Louisville Medical Institute which later became the UofL School of Medicine.

1840s – Dr. Samuel Gross joined the faculty. He is among the most influential surgeons of the 19th century, developing world's first techniques many of which were put into practice during the American Civil War.

joined the faculty. He is among the most influential surgeons of the 19th century, developing world's first techniques many of which were put into practice during the American Civil War. 1868 – Following a foundation laid by the Freedmen's Bureau, the hospital took on responsibility to care for freed slaves and began the development of several expansions to care for more patients.

1889 – School of Nursing formed at the hospital, which later became UofL School of Nursing.

1908 – Responding to the national, and local, pandemic, the hospital opened a tuberculosis annex. In later years, the medical staff partnered with Waverly Hills Sanatorium to both house and care for patients.

In 1911, the hospital formed the first accident service in the nation, with a primary focus on caring for patients with injuries and fractures. Louisville City Hospital's accident service is considered the birth of trauma care in the U.S.

As medical advances continued, and Louisville's population grew, it was determined a replacement facility was needed. By 1914, construction of a new "Million-Dollar" hospital was complete. The complex, historically known as Louisville General Hospital, spanned a city block, with more than eleven buildings between Floyd and Preston Streets, expanded patient access to more than 400 beds and included multiple wards to care for the hospital's diverse group of patients.

The community drew on the hospital's increased capacity, resources and expertise during the 1918 Spanish Influenza Pandemic. Hospital ambulances were picking up patients 24 hours a day with fevers exceeding 103o F. The determination to care for the community was also evident during the 1937 flood. General Hospital was the city's only hospital that remained open, although patients had to arrive by boat. In 1942, "The Greatest" baby ever delivered at the hospital arrived as Cassius Clay, later known to the world as Muhammad Ali.

During this period the reputation and reliance on the hospital continued to grow, expanding its primary patient area beyond the city limits into rural Jefferson County. Several notable physicians and clinicians also arrived, pioneering medical techniques that influenced medical standards across the world and broke down equality barriers.

1938 – Dr. R. Arnold Griswold was named Chair of the Dept. of Surgery. Dr. Griswold developed autotransfusion and innovative treatments for bone fractures. He trained and equipped police to give emergency care in route to the hospital, an early version of EMS. Dr. Griswold was also among the early proponents of the utilization of seatbelts, testifying in Congress on the potential of lives saved.

was named Chair of the Dept. of Surgery. Dr. Griswold developed autotransfusion and innovative treatments for bone fractures. He trained and equipped police to give emergency care in route to the hospital, an early version of EMS. Dr. Griswold was also among the early proponents of the utilization of seatbelts, testifying in Congress on the potential of lives saved. 1953 – Drs. Orville Ballard and Grace James joined the medical staff as the hospital's first two Black faculty physicians. Five years prior Dr. Maurice Rabb was the first Black physician to train at the hospital.

and joined the medical staff as the hospital's first two Black faculty physicians. Five years prior Dr. was the first Black physician to train at the hospital. 1954 – Flora Ponder, RN , became one of the first two Black nursing students at General Hospital. She later served as Head Nurse of Recovery and the ICU.

, became one of the first two Black nursing students at General Hospital. She later served as Head Nurse of Recovery and the ICU. 1971 – Dr. Hiram C. Polk was named Chair of the Dept. of Surgery. Dr. Polk pioneered the use of antibiotics in surgery to reduce site infections and influenced advances in cardiac surgery, hand surgery, microsurgery, surgical oncology and trauma care.

Oversight and management of the hospital evolved with time, from municipal corporation, then full control by the mayor and city council, and eventually management by the UofL School of Medicine dean led to ownership by the University of Louisville in 1979. Advances in patient care, medical technology and continued growth in the community fueled the discussion for a new modern hospital. The $52 million UofL Hospital opened as an acute care and teaching hospital in 1983. The 404-bed facility included a state-of-the-art ER, complete with operating rooms, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and the hospital's first helicopter ambulance service.

As the region's only Level I Trauma Center for adults, the new hospital assumed a pivotal role in community preparedness and disaster response.

1988 – UofL Hospital cared for victims from the Carrollton bus crash, known as worst drunk driving-related crash in U.S. history. The response team later played a crucial role in changing emergency exit regulations for school and church buses.

bus crash, known as worst drunk driving-related crash in U.S. history. The response team later played a crucial role in changing emergency exit regulations for school and church buses. 1989 – Hospital response proved critical in saving lives from the Standard Gravure printing company shooting, it was the worst workplace violence incident in U.S. history at the time.

2012 – Tornado outbreak impacts the region. Survivors from EF-4 tornado in Henryville, IN cared for at the Trauma Center.

cared for at the Trauma Center. 2020 – UofL Hospital, along with other UofL Health facilities, respond to COVID-19 pandemic, opening Kentucky's first drive-thru testing site, administering the first vaccines in the state, and operating the state's largest mass vaccination program.

Recent accomplishments demonstrated a continued commitment toward meeting both the community's needs and patient expectations. UofL Hospital is Kentucky's first Comprehensive Stroke Center (2013) and first verified Burn Center (2023). The hospital's entire nursing team was also recognized with a Nursing Magnet designation for superior patient care in 2022.

Heading into our next century of service, UofL Hospital is once again evolving and investing to modernize patient care. The current facility is undergoing a $182 million expansion. When complete, UofL Hospital will offer all private rooms, expand the operating room capacity, and add a 24-bed observation unit. The first phases of the project are expected to open in early 2025.

