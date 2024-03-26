Up-Streaming! Your Home TV with Kathy Ireland Charts Rapid Growth, Providing Subscription-FREE Family Friendly Programs Available on Smart Devices Worldwide

"Your Home TV provides a low cost, high visibility gateway for brands to reach new audiences through streaming. Our global technology makes it affordable for brands, influencers, and advertisers to reach millions of viewers in the U.S. and abroad via Your Home TV." Sean Stockell, executive producer Post this

Kathy Ireland described Your Home TV's growth in 2023 as meteoric. "We are delighted with the growth of Your Home TV," says Kathy Ireland, Chair and CEO of kathy ireland Worldwide (kiWW), the 14th most powerful brand in the world, per License Global! "We look forward to bringing our viewers more programs and content that they will continue to enjoy on our platform."

Stockell says, "Your Home TV is also thriving because the network carries unique content. We're not limited to movies or typical re-run content. Our network covers a multitude of topics and features a growing number of emerging creative producers who are simply overlooked or excluded by mega-stream outlets. Viewers find our shows with Real People, Real Stories, and Real Life compelling. They connect with and develop a relationship with these stories. Binge watching of our programs is obvious as we receive communications from viewers each month inquiring about the next episode of their favorite show. It's a wonderful experience, our producers and audience connecting."

Your Home TV Managing Director of Programming, Domenic Melillo, said, "I am excited about what founder, Sean Stockell and chief brand strategist, Kathy Ireland, have created. Our exponential growth has been fueled by their focus on innovative, disruptive, and game changing strategies. We are committed to assembling a community of unique, collaborative and passionate producers and storytellers who are dedicated to providing families with wholesome multi-generational entertainment options. We're especially passionate about America and American ideals such as entrepreneurship, ingenuity, exploring new frontiers, and honoring those who fought for our freedom. We celebrate the American spirit of many cultures uniting under one flag and serving one another. We're all about educating and encouraging our audience, bringing people together, and inspiring our next generation of Americans through programs of purpose and promise."

BRANDING & ADVERTISING THROUGH STREAMING:

Your Home TV provides a low cost, high visibility gateway for leading brands to reach large audiences through streamed content. Stockell explains, "we team with leading brands on content production and distribution strategies. We provide a stage for them to showcase their products and services in new and engaging ways. We provide production guidance and resources for brands to enhance their message, so they can tell their story anew via streamed programming. We're having great success with brands and some examples include "Kathy Ireland Brand Building for Small Businesses with American Family Insurance", thought leadership and mindset programs such as, "The Pacific Institute, A Guide to the Mind" and we've teamed with iHeart Radio NY on "A Moment of Xen, with Xen Sams", repurposing radio interviews for video-on-demand streaming. Our global streaming technology makes it possible and affordable for brands, influencers and advertisers to reach millions of viewers in the U.S. and abroad via Your Home TV."

Categories on Your Home TV:

> Adventure & Travel

> Agriculture & Farming

> Business & Finance

> Cooking & Entertainment

> Fashion & Beauty

> Global Growth & Learning

> Health & Wellness

> Insights & Inspiration

> Lifestyle Trends

> Music, Concerts & Live Events

> Real Estate & Home

> Sports & Fitness

ABOUT YOUR HOME TV:

Your Home TV is a streamed media division of Your Home Digital, LLC based in Tampa, FL. Your Home TV is a global streaming network providing VOD (video-on-demand) programs and easy-access viewing to mobile audiences in more than 80 countries. The network focuses on family-friendly content and is FREE for viewers. Your Home TV is also available in the ROKU Store.

ABOUT KATHY IRELAND® WORLDWIDE (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. http://www.kathyireland.com/

