Upbeat Achieves SOC2 Type 2 Certification, Affirming Commitment to Data Security for K-12 Partners

"Achieving SOC2 Type 2 certification is a clear demonstration of our commitment to implementing and maintaining top-tier security measures to protect our customers' data." Henry Wellington, Founder & CEO, Upbeat Post this

SOC2 Type 2 certification, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), involves a comprehensive and independent evaluation of an organization's information security controls over a prolonged period. This certification encompasses several trust service principles, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"Our clients can rest assured that their data is protected to the highest standard. We value transparency and accountability, and our SOC2 Type 2 certification is a testament to our stringent security practices," noted Chris Spence, Upbeat's CTO.

Upbeat provides a detailed SOC3 Report for a summarized overview of its security measures, with the complete SOC2 Type 2 report available upon request.

About Upbeat

Upbeat is a leading education research and consulting company solely focused on supporting and retaining teachers. We know that teacher retention is essential to student achievement, and orient all of our work toward keeping great teachers in the classroom so that students can thrive.

For more information or to request a copy of our SOC2 Type 2 report, please contact:

Kate Chizek

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

319-383-0688

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Upbeat