Upbeat and Kalamazoo Public Schools Unveil New Case Study on Successful Teacher Retention Strategies

The case study highlights the following key findings:

Shifting factors of the education environment emerging from the pandemic: The reasons for teacher attrition have changed, requiring a new understanding of the factors that influence teacher retention.

Kalamazoo's data-driven approach: Upbeat surveys provide valuable insights into the needs and concerns of teachers, helping to identify areas for improvement such as appreciation, communication, support systems, and teacher involvement in hiring.

"We are thrilled with the positive impact Upbeat has had on our ability to address the concerns of KPS principals and teachers," said Sheila Dorsey-Smith, Kalamazoo Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. "The Upbeat Improvement Cycle has allowed us to proactively develop action plans to tackle issues as they arise, and even anticipate potential challenges before they occur. This has greatly enhanced our responsiveness and effectiveness in supporting our educators and creating a nurturing learning environment for our students."

The case study shows strong proof of the successful partnership between Upbeat and Kalamazoo Public Schools, showcasing how supporting and engaging teachers in a comprehensive way can significantly improve teacher stability and retention. Both Upbeat and Kalamazoo are firmly committed to continuing this collaboration, working to improve teacher retention strategies and provide an exceptional learning experience for all students.

"We take great pride in our partnership with Kalamazoo Public Schools and the impact the collaboration has already had on the district's climate, culture, and teacher retention rates," Upbeat Founder and CEO Henry Wellington, said. "We're committed to continuing our work to support teachers and principals in Kalamazoo."

NOTE: Current statewide retention data is currently unavailable.

