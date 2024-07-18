Upbeat Launches K-12 School Leader Survey to Improve School Leader Retention

"We developed our newest survey to help district leaders understand the support school leaders need to be successful and remain in their administrative roles."- Henry Wellington, Upbeat's Founder and CEO Post this

"School administrators are the foundation of effective schools, from serving as instructional leaders to building a strong and positive culture and community and too many leave their positions each year," says Upbeat Founder and CEO, Henry Wellington. "Each day for a principal includes any number of challenges and nobody is in a better position to inform district leaders on how to support them then the principals themselves. We developed our newest survey to help district leaders understand the support school leaders need to be successful and remain in their administrative roles."

The survey is based on categories from "Principal Retention in Public Schools: A Review of the Research" by Dr. Emily Kalejs Qazilbash, Dr. Maleka I. Donaldson, Dr. Matthew A. Kraft, and Dr. Nicole S. Simon. The six domains are: (1) the work of leading a school, (2) equal opportunity and inclusive practices (3) relationships within the school, (4) district operations and management, (5) compensation, career, and growth opportunities, and (6) perspectives about their work.

St. Charles Parish Public Schools in Luling, Louisiana piloted Upbeat's School Leader Survey during the 2022-2023 school year across its 19 campuses.

"Upbeat's survey provided invaluable insights into the needs and experiences of our school leaders. The data we gathered has helped us tailor our support strategies, resulting in a more cohesive and motivated administrative team," said Erick Treuting, Assistant Director of Human Resources at St. Charles Parish.

Since its implementation, St. Charles Parish has seen improvements across research-based categories, including Resources & Facilities (+9%), Instructional Leadership (+30%), and Work/Life Balance (+11%). The district also achieved 100% participation in its second administration during the 2023-2024 school year.

Along with its School Leader Survey, Upbeat works directly with school districts across the country to support classified and certified staff retention with its engagement surveys and leadership coaching.

For more information and to access "Principal Retention in Public Schools: A Review of the Research," visit teachupbeat.com/school-leader-survey.com.

