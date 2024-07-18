Upbeat Launches K-12 School Leader Survey to Improve School Leader Retention

Upbeat, an innovative K-12 research and consulting company led by former teachers and focused on supporting and retaining educators, announced the launch of its School Leader Survey. This tool gathers data on school administrators' perceptions and experiences to inform action plans that support school leaders
BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upbeat, an innovative K-12 research and consulting company led by former teachers and focused on supporting and retaining educators, announced the launch of its School Leader Survey. This tool gathers data on school administrators' perceptions and experiences to inform action plans that support school leaders. Based on feedback from district leaders nationwide, this survey aims to improve school leader retention through its research-based categories and leadership coaching.
Nationally, 18% of principals leave their schools annually, with higher turnover rates at high-poverty schools. High turnover means many administrators leave before they can build strong cultures, implement instructional plans, and develop trusting staff relationships. Research shows that frequent principal turnover undermines school improvement efforts, negatively impacts teacher retention, and ultimately harms student learning.
"School administrators are the foundation of effective schools, from serving as instructional leaders to building a strong and positive culture and community and too many leave their positions each year," says Upbeat Founder and CEO, Henry Wellington. "Each day for a principal includes any number of challenges and nobody is in a better position to inform district leaders on how to support them then the principals themselves. We developed our newest survey to help district leaders understand the support school leaders need to be successful and remain in their administrative roles."
The survey is based on categories from "Principal Retention in Public Schools: A Review of the Research" by Dr. Emily Kalejs Qazilbash, Dr. Maleka I. Donaldson, Dr. Matthew A. Kraft, and Dr. Nicole S. Simon. The six domains are: (1) the work of leading a school, (2) equal opportunity and inclusive practices (3) relationships within the school, (4) district operations and management, (5) compensation, career, and growth opportunities, and (6) perspectives about their work.
St. Charles Parish Public Schools in Luling, Louisiana piloted Upbeat's School Leader Survey during the 2022-2023 school year across its 19 campuses.
"Upbeat's survey provided invaluable insights into the needs and experiences of our school leaders. The data we gathered has helped us tailor our support strategies, resulting in a more cohesive and motivated administrative team," said Erick Treuting, Assistant Director of Human Resources at St. Charles Parish.
Since its implementation, St. Charles Parish has seen improvements across research-based categories, including Resources & Facilities (+9%), Instructional Leadership (+30%), and Work/Life Balance (+11%). The district also achieved 100% participation in its second administration during the 2023-2024 school year.
Along with its School Leader Survey, Upbeat works directly with school districts across the country to support classified and certified staff retention with its engagement surveys and leadership coaching.
For more information and to access "Principal Retention in Public Schools: A Review of the Research," visit teachupbeat.com/school-leader-survey.com.
