Upbeat Teams Up with Jefferson County to Build a Successful Teacher Retention Strategy

During the first district-wide survey implementation, the survey found that teachers wanted increased input in decision-making, autonomy, and appreciation. In response to these findings, district leaders and principals partnered with Upbeat's Leadership Coaches to strategically integrate this feedback into actionable plans for each school. By fall 2023, the categories of teacher voice and leadership, autonomy and appreciation had all grown district-wide.

In the inaugural year of its district-wide partnership, JCPS saw its already impressive teacher retention rates climb, from 93.5% to 94.9%, 3.4% higher than the national teacher retention average.

The case study shares perspectives from the district human resources and employee retention offices, principals, and Upbeat's Leadership Coaches who partner with the principals to review the data and action plan.

"Collaborating with Upbeat has allowed us to truly hear our teachers' voices, enabling us to deliver targeted support campus by campus that fosters their growth and fulfillment," shared Dr. Aimee Green-Webb, Chief of Human Resources. "Through invaluable data insights and personalized leadership coaching, we're not just retaining talent; we're cultivating a culture of thriving educators who are invested in our shared mission."

The case study not only highlights the successful outcomes achieved by JCPS but also emphasizes the ongoing commitment of both Upbeat and JCPS to continuously enhance teacher retention strategies for the betterment of the entire educational community.

"It has been an honor to partner with Jefferson County these last four years," remarked Henry Wellington, Founder and CEO of Upbeat. "Since we began this work in the Fall of 2020, JCPS has been a true partner to drive meaningful change for teachers. Together, we've addressed some of the root causes of teachers leaving their district and that has ultimately driven improved district-wide teacher retention."

Teacher retention is a major and urgent challenge for districts nationwide. According to a recent study by Education Resource Strategies, 23% of teachers left their school or teaching role in the 2022-23 school year, higher than the pre-pandemic turnover rate of 18% in 2019-20. High turnover disrupts learning and strains resources, but districts like Jefferson County are tackling this issue head-on by implementing proactive retention strategies to prioritize student well-being and academic growth while ensuring school stability and success.

For more information and to access the full case study, visit teachupbeat.com/jcps.

