Upbeat Teams Up with Jefferson County to Build a Successful Teacher Retention Strategy

Jefferson County Achieves Remarkable 94.9% Teacher Retention Rate Through Comprehensive Whole-Person Approach in Collaboration with Upbeat
LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upbeat, K-12 research and consulting company focused on teacher retention, and Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), the 30th largest school district in the US, today announced the release of an insightful case study spotlighting successful teacher retention strategies. The study showcases the innovative initiatives implemented by JCPS to cultivate a positive and supportive professional environment for educators. The report is authored by Dr. Geoff Marietta, a former K-12 educator, entrepreneur-in-residence at the University of the Cumberlands, and co-author of research and books including Rural Education in America, Improving Education Together, and Achieving Coherence in District Improvement.
In Fall 2020, JCPS embarked on a proactive journey to address teacher retention challenges by partnering with Upbeat. The district piloted Upbeat's Engagement Survey and Leadership Coaching program in fall 2020, to better understand what is driving teacher retention and improve teacher satisfaction. The survey and coaching initially targeted Accelerated Improvement Schools - designation by the state of Kentucky for schools in need of strengthening their support of students. Within the initial two years of partnership, teacher retention in the pilot schools increased by over 12% to 84.7%. By fall 2022, JCPS expanded the Upbeat partnership across the district.
During the first district-wide survey implementation, the survey found that teachers wanted increased input in decision-making, autonomy, and appreciation. In response to these findings, district leaders and principals partnered with Upbeat's Leadership Coaches to strategically integrate this feedback into actionable plans for each school. By fall 2023, the categories of teacher voice and leadership, autonomy and appreciation had all grown district-wide.
In the inaugural year of its district-wide partnership, JCPS saw its already impressive teacher retention rates climb, from 93.5% to 94.9%, 3.4% higher than the national teacher retention average.
The case study shares perspectives from the district human resources and employee retention offices, principals, and Upbeat's Leadership Coaches who partner with the principals to review the data and action plan.
"Collaborating with Upbeat has allowed us to truly hear our teachers' voices, enabling us to deliver targeted support campus by campus that fosters their growth and fulfillment," shared Dr. Aimee Green-Webb, Chief of Human Resources. "Through invaluable data insights and personalized leadership coaching, we're not just retaining talent; we're cultivating a culture of thriving educators who are invested in our shared mission."
The case study not only highlights the successful outcomes achieved by JCPS but also emphasizes the ongoing commitment of both Upbeat and JCPS to continuously enhance teacher retention strategies for the betterment of the entire educational community.
"It has been an honor to partner with Jefferson County these last four years," remarked Henry Wellington, Founder and CEO of Upbeat. "Since we began this work in the Fall of 2020, JCPS has been a true partner to drive meaningful change for teachers. Together, we've addressed some of the root causes of teachers leaving their district and that has ultimately driven improved district-wide teacher retention."
Teacher retention is a major and urgent challenge for districts nationwide. According to a recent study by Education Resource Strategies, 23% of teachers left their school or teaching role in the 2022-23 school year, higher than the pre-pandemic turnover rate of 18% in 2019-20. High turnover disrupts learning and strains resources, but districts like Jefferson County are tackling this issue head-on by implementing proactive retention strategies to prioritize student well-being and academic growth while ensuring school stability and success.
For more information and to access the full case study, visit teachupbeat.com/jcps.
Media Contact
Kate Chizek, Upbeat, 1 3197214877, [email protected], Upbeat
SOURCE Upbeat
Share this article