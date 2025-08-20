Upbound Appoints Sarah Strobhar as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Growth of AI-Native Infrastructure

AI is shifting from assistance to autonomy. Yet, most infrastructure still depends on human workflows. Upbound recognizes that the future won't be defined by more tools and pipelines, but by intelligent platforms that can operate at the speed of AI. Post this

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Upbound. With the launch of Upbound Crossplane 2.0 and the company's vision for the Intelligent Control Plane, enterprises now have a path to unify state, policy, knowledge, and intelligence across infrastructure.

"Enterprises are racing to harness AI, but infrastructure has become the bottleneck," said Bassam Tabbara, CEO of Upbound. "Sarah not only drove revenue growth for multi-billion dollar businesses at AWS, she also built global go-to-market strategies that scaled adoption at an enterprise pace. That track record makes her the ideal leader to accelerate our revenue growth and help customers run their platforms at AI speed."

Upbound empowers infrastructure and platform teams with intelligent control planes, built on Kubernetes and Crossplane, that provision, operate, and adapt, ensuring platforms are ready for both humans and AI agents. The launch of Upbound Crossplane 2.0, alongside the release of the Intelligent Control Plane Architecture, underscores the company's commitment to leading the shift toward autonomous, AI-powered infrastructure.

"I see clear parallels between this moment in AI infrastructure and the early days of public cloud," said Sarah Strobhar. "At AWS, I saw firsthand how applying AI/ML to real business use cases could unlock billions in enterprise value. Today, organizations are again facing bottlenecks that stall innovation, while AI is shifting from assistance to autonomy. Yet, most infrastructure still depends on human workflows. Upbound recognizes that the future won't be defined by more tools and pipelines, but by intelligent platforms that can operate at the speed of AI. I'm thrilled to join at this inflection point and help customers future-proof their infrastructure."

Strobhar's appointment marks a significant milestone in Upbound's journey to accelerate the adoption of AI-native infrastructure platforms.

About Upbound

Upbound is pioneering infrastructure platforms for the Agentic AI Era, serving Fortune 500 companies and platform engineers across more than 100 countries. The company empowers infrastructure and platform teams with Intelligent Control Planes — based on Kubernetes and Crossplane — that provision, operate, and adapt so platforms are ready for both humans and AI agents. Upbound is the creator and primary maintainer of Crossplane, the popular open-source framework for building cloud-native control planes, with over 100 million downloads and adoption by more than 1,000 organizations in production worldwide. A Series B startup backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Altimeter Capital, and Intel Capital, Upbound has raised $69M to date. For more information, visit www.upbound.io.

Media Contact

Lyhn Nguyen, Upbound, Inc., 1 (206) 880-0210, [email protected], https://www.upbound.io/

SOURCE Upbound, Inc.