UpClear Announces "Blue" -- A Redefined Platform for the Future of RGM

"The Blue platform gives our clients a unified, single source of truth...We've added AI – both enhancing what we already have and creating native AI apps. This expands our process coverage, while also providing point solutions that can be rolled out independently" - Thierry Soudee, Founder & CEO Post this

The Blue platform was shaped by thousands of real-world use-cases. It is now supercharged by artificial intelligence creating a holistic utility for CPG/FMCG brands.

"The name 'BluePlanner' no longer fully represents the platform's capabilities," says Thierry Soudee, Founder & CEO of UpClear. "Blue is a integrated RGM intelligence platform used for account planning (TPM), but it has also been extended into annual planning and forecasting use cases, and we've significantly enhanced what we do in execution activities like deduction management and consensus forecasting. The Blue platform gives our clients a unified, single source of truth across every function that touches customer performance. We've added AI – both enhancing what we already have and creating native AI apps. This expands our process coverage while also providing point solutions that can be rolled out independently."

NEW AI-POWERED APPS

Within BlueRGM, BluePlanner continues to deliver comprehensive coverage across bottom-up account planning activities traditionally associated with Trade Promotion Management (TPM). Building on this strong foundation, UpClear has introduced a new wave of innovations and product enhancements. Notably, UpClear is setting a new standard in Revenue Growth Management (RGM) by going beyond conventional SaaS capabilities—seamlessly integrating advanced AI into existing workflows while also developing entirely new, purpose-built AI-native applications.

In Annual Planning, a group of Blue apps act like a "Compass," guiding CPG/FMCG brands as they plan company-wide initiatives and goals. Here are ways UpClear has embedded AI in Blue Compass apps:

Scenario Planning. Account scenarios use optimization agents to automatically create plans. Orchestration agents move promotions to BluePlanner for execution.

Promo Guidelines. Promo mix, depth of discounts, and frequency guardrails are created with AI assistance. Orchestration agents generate alerts to exceptions.

Funds. Redesigned Funds module with orchestration agents generating alerts to exceptions and workflow engine controls on status and approvals.

Risks & Opportunities. Our newest module is now enhanced with optimization agents to predict volume impact of price changes.

For gross-to-net execution work, another group of Blue apps act like a "Bridge", connecting sales activities with other functions in the order-to-cash process: Finance & Supply Chain. Here's are UpClear's new AI-native development in that area:

Deduction Management. Automated acquisition and processing of remittances, deduction invoices, invoices, and carrier documentation. Automated alignment between documents and BluePlanner promotions for validation, closing or dispute.

Data Studio. Data originating in different systems often uses different dimensional definitions. UpClear uses AI to create mappings that tie these different datasets together for use in Blue or any other system where this is needed.

The Blue platform is complemented by utilities that cut across and operate across all applications, including Blue Analytics delivered through Power BI.

FLEXIBLE ACCESS: INDIVIDUAL APP SUBSCRIPTIONS

While all Blue apps work together seamlessly, some companies need only elements of the platform. Blue is delivered as true SaaS and clients or even individual practitioners can adopt individual apps, lowering the barrier to entry and enabling teams to start capturing value immediately.

WHY BLUE CHANGES THE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Blue gives consumer goods brands something the market has never offered in a single platform: the most complete edge case coverage of any SaaS Gross-to-Net RGM solution, AI-native capabilities that accelerate planning and surface insight at scale, a unified source of customer performance truth, and flexible adoption — enterprise-wide or app-by-app.

COMMITMENT TO CLIENT & INDUSTRY ENGAGEMENT

UpClear continues to deepen client relationships through its "RGM Picture of Success" outcomes framework, Academy educational series, and in-person Elevate conferences held in Dallas, New York, and London. Industry Summit events in 2026 have included the Deduction Summit, London Spring RGM Summit, and NYC Data Summit, with additional Summits planned in London and Los Angeles. UpClear Research has also published two benchmark studies this year — on account forecasting and deduction management practices — with a full RGM Practices Benchmark report to follow.

ABOUT UPCLEAR

At UpClear, our mission is to empower Consumer Goods brands to maximize revenue performance and trade investment returns through intelligent, collaborative software—providing a single source of truth, streamlined automation, and actionable insights.

Our Blue Revenue Management platform supports end-to-end processes from Annual Operating Planning to Account Planning and Execution. It is used by brands globally at various stages of growth. Client partners include Beyond Meat, Blue Buffalo, Blue Diamond Growers, Community Coffee, Coty, Danone, Ferrero, Godiva, Jelly Belly, Hovis, King Arthur Baking Company, King's Hawaiian, Kodiak Cakes, KP Snacks, Kraft-Heinz, LALA, Martinelli's, Nissin, Perfetti Van Melle, Reckitt Benckiser, Spindrift, Twinings, Vita Coco, Warburtons and Yoplait.

UpClear services its clients with teams in New York, London, Paris and Singapore.

Media Contact

Kurt Kaiser, UpClear, 1 212-989-5000, [email protected], https://upclear.com

SOURCE UpClear