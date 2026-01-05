UpClear Gears-Up for 2026: More AI Innovation, Five "Summit" Events

Following product innovations and reimagination of client engagement in 2025, UpClear enters 2026 with a full agenda of new capabilities, AI enhancement of BluePlanner's industry-leading SaaS, more peer collaboration at "Summit" events, industry benchmark research, and new services. With these initiatives, the company confidently reinforces its leadership position in AI-enhanced Gross-to-Net Revenue Management for mid-market CPG/FMCG manufacturers worldwide.
NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpClear accelerated efforts in the second half of 2025 to continue leading the industry in Gross-to-Net Revenue Management software, best practices, and peer collaboration for mid-market CPG/FMCG manufacturers.
UpClear continued its commitment to product excellence throughout the second half of the year, releasing innovations to its BluePlanner SaaS platform in Scenario Planning, reporting, and two new modules, "Risks & Opportunities" and "Promotional Guidelines." In H2 2025, UpClear also played a central role in expanding industry thought leadership with three more "Summit" events in Singapore, San Francisco, and London. All of this was accomplished in parallel to go-to-market and client development initiatives that resulted in new business around the globe, adoption of new capabilities across more than 40 clients, and higher CSAT (customer satisfaction) scores.
MORE AI-ENHANCED TECH IN 2026
UpClear marches into 2026 with a full slate of initiatives to strengthen automation, intelligence, and usability across the system. This includes:
- Stand-Alone Modules. Starting with new tech introduced in the Annual Planning workstream, CPG/FMCG companies will now be able to individually procure modules they need to complete their ecosystem and connect them via APIs. AOP modules included in this launch are Top-Down Targets setting, Promotional Guideline creation and monitoring, Risks & Opportunities identification and evaluation, and Scenario Planning.
- Agent Expansion. UpClear deployment of AI will continue with the rapid expansion of agents in two categories: "Optimizers" and "Orchestrators." Optimizer Agents enhance BluePlanner's predictive capabilities. In 2026, this will significantly enhance use of pricing and assortment analytics. Orchestrator Agents automate BluePlanner's unmatched depth and breadth of operational capabilities, greatly reducing administrative time & effort in administrative tasks, promotion planning, and deduction management.
NEW WAYS UPCLEAR HELPS CLIENTS SUCCEED: SERVICES, BENCHMARK RESEARCH
To help our partners fully realize value in the Gross-to-Net Revenue Management process beyond the software, UpClear is launching three sets of client services in 2026.
- Data Enablement helps clients activate the use of sell-out/consumption data capabilities already present in the platform with data transformation and loading services.
- Promotion Effectiveness practice supporting clients in the development of methodical, repeatable post-event analysis process in their organization.
- ClearUp augments a client's Deduction Management efforts with BluePlanner experts to help optimize short-pay validation, categorization, and dispute work.
Central to the company's thought leadership strategy is the creation of research to help CPG/FMCG brands understand how their practices compare to their peers. In the second half of 2025, UpClear's first benchmark study on Bottom-up Account Planning was published. Two additional benchmark projects – RGM and Deduction Management- are in progress and will be published in early-2026.
2026 EVENTS FOCUSED ON PRACTICAL CPG/FMCG KNOWLEDGE
UpClear Summits are intimate events designed for dialogue on real world experiences, best practices, benchmarks, and tactical insights. They create invaluable hands-on knowledge and peer exchange for CPG/FMCG professionals in the trenches. In 2026, five "Summits" will be held.
- Deduction Summit- 26 Feb, Dallas
- Spring RGM Summit- 7 May, London
- CPG Data Summit- 14 May, New York
- Route to Market Summit – 8 Oct, Los Angeles
- Autumn RGM Summit- 12 Nov, London
UPCLEAR REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO AI-ENHANCED GROSS-TO-NET REVENUE TECH AND THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
Thierry Soudee, Founder & CEO of UpClear, reflected on the annual New Year milestone: "In 2025 we moved offices in New York, Paris, and Singapore to support future growth plans. We launched new capabilities supporting automation, collaboration, and intelligence within the enterprise. As our industry navigates rapid technological change, we've transformed the way we engage with clients—strengthening training, thought leadership, and peer-to-peer collaboration. Our mission is clear: to simplify business planning and intelligence by bringing all customer insights together on a single platform. We step into the new year with confidence, committed to driving innovation and delivering measurable value for our consumer goods partners."
ABOUT UPCLEAR
At UpClear, our mission is to empower Consumer Goods brands to maximize revenue performance and trade investment returns through intelligent, collaborative software—providing a single source of truth, streamlined automation, and actionable insights. BluePlanner Revenue Management software supports end-to-end processes from Annual Operating Planning to Account Planning and Execution. UpClear services its clients with teams in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.upclear.com.
