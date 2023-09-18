Upcoming Webinar: Modernization in Minutes - Take SQL Server to K8s with DH2i and SUSE

Join SUSE and DH2i for a short demo and conversation on why containerizing SQL Server with Kubernetes is your organization's best approach to digitally transform while keeping downtime prevention and peak security top-of-mind. Learn more about what to expect in the webinar below. Tweet this

In 2023, even the most heavy-duty SQL Server environments can't escape the pressure of digital transformation. Organizations around the globe are being forced to adapt to remain competitive and provide the best experiences to their clients and customers. One way organizations are adapting is by moving from deploying SQL Server on virtual machines to containers.

Join SUSE and DH2i for a short demo and conversation on why containerizing SQL Server with Kubernetes is your organization's best approach to digitally transform while keeping downtime prevention and peak security top-of-mind. Learn more about what to expect in the webinar below.

Attendees Will Learn:

Why so many organizations are migrating SQL Server to Kubernetes

The easiest way to get there with Rancher, DxEnterprise, and Availability Groups

Built-in SDP security technology that makes this solution stack perfect for the cloud

Featured Speakers:

Vince Matev Partner Alliance Manager, SUSE

OJ Ngo, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, DH2i

Can't attend the live event? No problem! All registrants will receive on-demand access to the full webinar recording after the presentation has concluded.

Registration Link: https://dh2i.com/modernization-in-minutes-take-sql-server-to-k8s-with-dh2i-and-suse/

Additional Resources:

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the world's leading provider of multi-platform smart high availability (HA) clustering and software-defined perimeter (SDP) software for Windows, Linux, and containers. DH2i enables users to securely connect and failover enterprise applications – from anywhere to anywhere. DH2i's DxOdyssey® SDP software, the unVPN® networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level Zero Trust Network Access tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise® smart high availability clustering software – now optimized for containers, delivers an all-in-one clustering solution for any application, any OS, any server configuration, and any cloud. DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution to deliver fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com, call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: [email protected].

