Upcrafted Launches Gift Guide of American-Made Products for the Holidays

Upcrafted, an online marketplace dedicated to American-made goods, has launched its 2025 All-American Holiday Gift Guide. The guide showcases products exclusively crafted in the United States by small workshops, independent makers, and family-run studios.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upcrafted, an online marketplace dedicated to American-made products, has released its All-American Holiday Gift Guide, featuring goods made exclusively in the United States by small makers, family-owned workshops, and independent craftspeople. The guide offers shoppers a meaningful alternative to mass-produced holiday gifting by highlighting thoughtfully crafted items built to last.

This year's guide includes categories such as Gifts for Her, Gifts for Him, The Style Seeker, The Adventurer, The Entertainer, The Patriot, and Cozy Gifts. Each section spotlights goods selected for quality, authenticity, and craftsmanship. From leather goods and handmade homeware to apparel, kitchen essentials, and everyday carry items.

"When you choose American-made, you're supporting more than the product itself," said Jorge Bicer, founder of Upcrafted. "You're supporting local jobs, small workshops, heritage craft, and the belief that things should be made with care and purpose. Our gift guide makes it easy for people to shop their values this holiday season."

The All-American Holiday Gift Guide can be viewed online at:

https://upcrafted.com/pages/all-american-holiday-gift-guide

About Upcrafted:

Upcrafted is an Orange County–based online marketplace offering goods exclusively made in the United States. The company partners with independent makers and heritage brands across the country to make it easier for consumers to find high-quality, American-made products. Upcrafted's mission is to support American craftsmanship, local manufacturing, and meaningful purchasing.

Website: https://upcrafted.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/upcraftedusa/

Press Contact: [email protected]

