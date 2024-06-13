Updated ezPaycheck for Trucking Companies: Allows For Mid-Year Set up And Payroll Processing

Updated 2024 ezPaycheck payroll software gives trucking companies a better solution to streamline payroll processing, mid-year. Download and test drive up to 30 days at no risk or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The trucking industry has grown exponentially and Halfpricesoft.com accommodates this growth by updating ezPaycheck to handle payroll, in-house for less. Trucking companies across the US can easily process payroll mid-year in the following ways: hourly-pay, salary, mileage, bonus, commission, tips and pay-by-load for employees, contractors and drivers. The software can also easily process per diem and other reimbursements.
"The latest 2024 ezPaycheck payroll software helps trucking companies spend less time worrying about processing payroll and filing payroll taxes to spend more time generating revenue and keeping truckers on the road," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com,
ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Potential customers are invited to download and try this software with no obligation and no cost for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
Trucking companies get the following features when switching to ezPaycheck payroll software, mid-year:
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms required for printing W2 and W3).
Priced at $149 (per calendar year for a single installation), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size US business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
