Updates in Are Sensors and Wearables Really the Future of Data Capture in Clinical Trials?, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

But, how can we be sure that sensor readings — even when carefully validated, calibrated and monitored — reflect how patients are truly feeling and functioning? Take fatigue, for example: A sleep monitor may indicate that a patient has had a long sleep cycle. That same patient may provide subjective report the next morning stating they feel exhausted. Each of these datapoints offers important information, so how do we balance the two in the context of drug development?

How do sponsors ensure that wearable measurements are not just accurate but also meaningful to patients? What should be done when sensor and ePRO data contradict each other?

In this session, we'll take the audience on the journey of digital data capture, from eCOA to wearables, and discuss key questions, including:

Tactics for successfully incorporating digital device data collection into your trial

How to reconcile point-in-time ePRO data with continuous device data

How to manage and monitor the vast quantities of data transmitted by sensors/wearables

When to consider novel endpoints

How to address concerns about data privacy and security

This webinar offers a unique opportunity to gain critical insights into the selection and integration of fit-for-purpose digital instruments, as well as how to ensure accurate data collection in ways that maximize the signal-to-noise ratio and patient comfort.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK) that will feature expert speakers Florence Mowlem, PhD, Vice President of Science, ObvioHealth; Helen Shaw, PhD, Co-founder, Director, Head of Clinical Operations, VCTC; and Ryan Kennedy, Global Vice President of Product (Life Science Global Business Unit), Oracle.

