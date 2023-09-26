Updates in Are Sensors and Wearables Really the Future of Data Capture in Clinical Trials?, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, attendees will gain an understanding of the current state of digital data capture in clinical trials. Hear about the opportunities and challenges associated with implementing sensors/wearables in clinical trials. Learn about the importance of keeping the end in mind, as well as upfront planning of digital data capture strategies through the entirety of the drug development cycle. Gain insights into the keys to successful selection and integration of fit-for-purpose digital instruments and the analysis of ePRO and sensors/wearables data.
TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the past few years, we've seen the progression from pen and paper to remote and digitized data capture. We've also seen the shift from an exclusive focus on clinical inputs to the incorporation of the patient voice. Are sensors and wearables the next evolution?
From pulse oximeters' remote detection of oxygen levels in COPD patients to accelerometers' measurement of hand stability in Parkinson's patients, the use of remote sensors and wearables is enabling continuous, unobtrusive data collection and monitoring that decreases burden on patients while providing more objective data reflective of their real-world experiences.
But, how can we be sure that sensor readings — even when carefully validated, calibrated and monitored — reflect how patients are truly feeling and functioning? Take fatigue, for example: A sleep monitor may indicate that a patient has had a long sleep cycle. That same patient may provide subjective report the next morning stating they feel exhausted. Each of these datapoints offers important information, so how do we balance the two in the context of drug development?
How do sponsors ensure that wearable measurements are not just accurate but also meaningful to patients? What should be done when sensor and ePRO data contradict each other?
In this session, we'll take the audience on the journey of digital data capture, from eCOA to wearables, and discuss key questions, including:
- Tactics for successfully incorporating digital device data collection into your trial
- How to reconcile point-in-time ePRO data with continuous device data
- How to manage and monitor the vast quantities of data transmitted by sensors/wearables
- When to consider novel endpoints
- How to address concerns about data privacy and security
This webinar offers a unique opportunity to gain critical insights into the selection and integration of fit-for-purpose digital instruments, as well as how to ensure accurate data collection in ways that maximize the signal-to-noise ratio and patient comfort.
Register for the live webinar taking place on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK) that will feature expert speakers Florence Mowlem, PhD, Vice President of Science, ObvioHealth; Helen Shaw, PhD, Co-founder, Director, Head of Clinical Operations, VCTC; and Ryan Kennedy, Global Vice President of Product (Life Science Global Business Unit), Oracle.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Are Sensors and Wearables Really the Future of Data Capture in Clinical Trials?
