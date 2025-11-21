Updates in General Medicine for Specialists 2026 is open for registration.

Updates in General Medicine for Specialists, now in its 32nd year, is taking place January 26-30, 2026. This highly acclaimed continuing medical education course is offered by Mass General Brigham and accredited by Harvard Medical School. The course is offered both in person and live virtually.

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Updates in General Medicine for Specialists (formerly Updates in General Internal Medicine for Specialists) is a one-of-a-kind course designed to provide specialists with the latest, evidence-based updates in general medical care. With expert-led presentations spanning core topics in medicine from over 30 medical specialties, this course provides an outstanding opportunity to refresh knowledge in areas beyond core expertise to enhance the general care of patients. With up to 55.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and over 20 risk management credits (both increased from prior years), most participants will easily meet their annual CME requirement with this course.