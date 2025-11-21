Updates in General Medicine for Specialists 2026 is open for registration.

Updates in General Medicine for Specialists, now in its 32nd year, is taking place January 26-30, 2026. This highly acclaimed continuing medical education course is offered by Mass General Brigham and accredited by Harvard Medical School. The course is offered both in person and live virtually.
BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Updates in General Medicine for Specialists (formerly Updates in General Internal Medicine for Specialists) is a one-of-a-kind course designed to provide specialists with the latest, evidence-based updates in general medical care. With expert-led presentations spanning core topics in medicine from over 30 medical specialties, this course provides an outstanding opportunity to refresh knowledge in areas beyond core expertise to enhance the general care of patients. With up to 55.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ and over 20 risk management credits (both increased from prior years), most participants will easily meet their annual CME requirement with this course.
Now in its third decade, the vibrant and well-attended course serves a broad national and international multi-specialty audience and is available as a hybrid with both in-person in the historic Fairmont Copley Hotel in Boston, MA, and a virtual option. The live stream includes real-time closed captioning and multilingual translation, ensuring accessibility for a global audience. The concurrent session options and bonus video library empower participants to tailor their learning experience to the topics that are most relevant and interesting to each specialist in their practice.
"We have recruited the top faculty and most engaging speakers from over 30 fields of medicine at Harvard Medical School," says Dr. Deborah Kwolek, course director, "to provide high-yield updates in general medicine that directly support your clinical decision-making and patient care, no matter your specialty."
Participants receive on-demand access to recorded sessions for 11 months, offering flexibility to revisit and explore content at their own pace.
Registration is now open at https://learn.hms.harvard.edu/programs/updates-general-medicine-specialists.
Veasna Ngoun, APC, Course Administrator, Mass General Brigham
